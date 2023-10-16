Shocking Bodycam Footage: Hamas Terrorists Kill Innocent Israeli Victims After 'Indoctrinating' Palestinian Children
Startling bodycam footage released this weekend showed Hamas soldiers killing innocent Israeli victims, RadarOnline.com can report.
The footage also reportedly showed the Palestinian militant group indoctrinating Palestinian children as young as ten years old to their cause.
In a shocking development to come more than one week after Hamas first launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, bodycam footage from a killed Hamas soldier surfaced.
According to Daily Mail, the footage – which surfaced on Sunday – showed a group of Hamas militants armed with assault rifles and rocket-propelled grenades terrorizing an Israeli neighborhood.
One portion of the footage reportedly showed a Hamas soldier execute an elderly man through the window of his home with a rifle. Another clip showed the Palestinian militant group as they moved from house to house hunting the Israeli families living inside.
Yet another video showed the terrorists shooting out the tires of a parked ambulance.
The final clip from the shocking bodycam footage showed a Hamas terrorist as he is shot by an Israeli soldier. The Palestinian militant group member could be heard praying as he appeared to bleed to death on the ground.
Also shocking was the footage that showed the Hamas soldiers preparing for their attack on the Israeli neighborhood.
Clips showed the terrorists preparing for their mission in Gaza before setting out in motorbikes and pick-up trucks.
Other footage reportedly showed Hamas commanders indoctrinating and training young Palestinian children inside “military-style training camps.”
“Many of the body cameras and video equipment found on the bodies of dead terrorists also contained footage from before the attack,” an Israeli Telegram channel called South First Responders reported.
“Evidence of cynical indoctrination of Palestinian children in what appear to be some sort of military-style training camps,” the Israeli channel added alongside the devastating bodycam footage.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, more than 2,600 people have been killed since Hamas launched an attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.
Israel declared war against Hamas on October 8, and the Israeli army is reportedly preparing to launch a ground invasion of Gaza sometime this week.
“I tell Hamas, you are responsible for the wellbeing of captives, Israel will settle the score with anyone who harms them,” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a statement after last weekend’s attack.
“What happened today has never been seen in Israel,” he continued, “we will take mighty vengeance for this black day.”
Netanyahu later compared Hamas to the Islamic terrorist group ISIS while sharing photos of Israeli babies killed and burned by the Palestinian militant group.
“These are horrifying photos of babies murdered and burned by the Hamas monsters," Netanyahu wrote on Israeli’s official government X account. "Hamas is inhuman. Hamas is ISIS."