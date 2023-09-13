Awkward: Fox News Star Jeanine Pirro Forgets She is Vaccinated While Questioning COVID-19 Vaccine Censorship and Safety

The Five co-hosts were discussing certain social media policies when it came to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation – as well as Meta’s recent decision to block searches about the vaccine – when Fox co-host Jessica Tarlov suggested that it is “too late” to stop the spread of vaccine misinformation online.

“We’re too far into this, for this kind of behavior,” Tarlov said, according to Mediaite. “I think it’s really distressing, especially considering the fact that a majority of Gen-Zs go to social media for their information.”