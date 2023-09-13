Awkward: Fox News Star Jeanine Pirro Forgets She is Vaccinated While Questioning COVID-19 Vaccine Censorship and Safety
Fox News host Jeanine Pirro seemingly forgot that she was vaccinated against COVID-19 this week while questioning vaccine censorship and safety, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The awkward incident took place on Tuesday during the latest installment of The Five.
The Five co-hosts were discussing certain social media policies when it came to COVID-19 vaccine misinformation – as well as Meta’s recent decision to block searches about the vaccine – when Fox co-host Jessica Tarlov suggested that it is “too late” to stop the spread of vaccine misinformation online.
“We’re too far into this, for this kind of behavior,” Tarlov said, according to Mediaite. “I think it’s really distressing, especially considering the fact that a majority of Gen-Zs go to social media for their information.”
Tarlov specifically cited the cardiac arrest recently suffered by LeBron James’ 18-year-old son and the conspiracy theory that Bronny’s health scare was directly linked to the fact that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.
"But they also do need to figure out a system to stop people from spreading rumors, like when Bronny James, for instance, collapsed while playing basketball for USC,” Tarlov explained.
“Immediately, it was ‘It was because of the vaccine,’” she continued. “It was not because of the vaccine, but that became the leading story.”
“And you need to find some safe middle ground where people know that the vaccine is safe for you but you don’t–” Tarlov explained further before she was interrupted by Pirro.
“Oh…” Pirro interjected with skepticism.
“What do you mean?” Tarlov pressed. “You’re fine. You’re vaccinated. What are you ‘Oh’ing?”
Instead of answering Tarlov, Pirro stayed silent and stared off in the opposite direction. Pirro then addressed co-host Greg Gutfeld in an apparent effort to skirt Tarlov’s line of questioning.
“I’m just here for the fun!” Gutfeld exclaimed before the awkward segment came to an end.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Fox News insiders suggested Pirro was already skating on thin ice earlier this year following the network’s nearly $800 million defamation settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.
After Dominion agreed to settle their $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox News for $787.5 million in April, sources familiar with the situation predicted that Pirro would be fired from the network as Rupert Murdoch moved to be less “vulnerable.”
“So I anticipate one of two things will happen here, or has perhaps already happened: The first possibility is that Fox News C.E.O. Suzanne Scott sits down with [Maria] Bartiromo and Pirro and anyone else who came up to the line of libel and says, be careful,” Puck reporter Dylan Byers predicted at the time.
“Alternatively, Rupert and Suzanne have already decided to elegantly and eventually show Bartiromo and/or Pirro the door,” he added.
Pirro is still working at the network six months later.