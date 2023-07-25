LeBron James' Son Bronny, 18, Suffers Cardiac Arrest During USC Basketball Practice
LeBron James’ son, Bronny James, went into cardiac arrest this week while at college basketball practice, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
The shocking incident reportedly took place on Monday morning as Bronny, 18, was practicing at the University of Southern California.
The James family confirmed Bronny suffered a cardiac arrest in a statement to TMZ.
The family also confirmed the 18-year-old aspiring basketball star was rushed to a nearby hospital and placed in the ICU.
“Yesterday while practicing Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest,” LeBron’s rep announced on Tuesday. “Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital.He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU.”
“We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information,” the rep added.
“LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes.”
Sources with knowledge of the startling incident told TMZ that Bronny went into cardiac arrest at approximately 9:26 AM on Monday morning while practicing inside USC's Galen Center.
Bronny – whose real name is LeBron Raymone James Jr. – reportedly lost consciousness during the health scare and was rushed to a nearby hospital with a Code 3 ambulance emergency status.
LeBron’s 18-year-old son committed to the USC Trojans earlier this year and is reportedly working to join the NBA.
Bronny was also McDonald's All-American during his high school senior season at Sierra Canyon where the 4-star recruit averaged 14 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists.
