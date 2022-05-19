Fans Defend LeBron James' 17-Year-Old Son Bronny After Criticism Of White Prom Date

"Look like daddy but couldn't find someone that looks like mommy I see," one person wrote via Instagram. "How you grow up in a household of black love and date a white girl?" another sounded off, while a third cryptically commented, "He startin off young."

Some also made reference to alleged photos of his dad, LeBron, at his own prom with a white woman.

As a flurry of critics rolled in, others were quick to take a stand for Bronny and his date, Peyton, saying people should have no objections to "teenagers based on the skin color of their dates."