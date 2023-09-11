Home > Politics > Joe Biden Karine Jean-Pierre Thanks Fox News Reporter Peter Doocy After He Flubs GOP Talking Point About President Biden's Age: 'Thank You, Peter' Source: MEGA White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre thanked Peter Doocy this weekend after the Fox News reporter accidentally flubbed a popular GOP talking point about President Joe Biden’s age. By: Connor Surmonte Sep. 11 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre thanked Peter Doocy this weekend after the Fox News reporter accidentally flubbed a popular GOP talking point about President Joe Biden’s age, RadarOnline.com has learned. The incident took place on Sunday just before President Biden gave a short press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam.

The incident took place on Sunday just before President Biden gave a short press conference in Hanoi, Vietnam.

Doocy, who was also in Hanoi and reporting live from the press conference for Fox News, was asked about his press conference expectations before the 80-year-old president took the stage. “What can be expected from this?” Fox and Friends reporter Will Cain asked Doocy. “Is it a Q and A? A set of statements from a short statement here?”

Doocy then accidentally admitted that President Biden was “working all through the night” and therefore “probably pretty tired” as he took to the podium to address the press pool. Doocy’s response marked a surprising departure from the recent Fox News and GOP talking points that primarily focus on Biden’s old age and lack of mental acuity.

“As many questions as he wants to take,” Doocy told Cain. “He has been basically working all through the night. The equivalent of an all-nighter, Eastern time.” “So, he’s probably pretty tired, jet-lagged,” the Fox News reporter added. “But he should take at least a few.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted the surprising exchange between Cain and Doocy on X, and Jean-Pierre also chimed in regarding Doocy’s honest response. “You can see the exact moment when Peter Doocy realizes he just demolished one of his own network’s talking points,” Rupar wrote alongside the clip of Doocy on Fox and Friends. “Thank You, Peter,” Jean-Pierre added after retweeting the clip.

"You can see the exact moment when Peter Doocy realizes he just demolished one of his own network's talking points," one viewer wrote.

As RadarOnline.com reported, Jean-Pierre came under fire after it was revealed that the White House press secretary suddenly ended Biden's Hanoi press conference on Sunday night while the president was in the middle of answering questions from the press. "We talked about stability, we talked about the Third World, excuse me, the Southern Hemisphere has access to change," Biden said just before Jean-Pierre stepped in and ended the press conference. "It wasn't confrontational at all…"

“Thank you everybody. This ends the press conference,” Biden’s press secretary interrupted. “Thanks, everyone.” Meanwhile, Biden suggested that he was “pretty tired” and “jet-lagged” as he abruptly departed the press conference on Sunday night.

Meanwhile, Jean-Pierre still came under fire after it was revealed that she suddenly ended Biden's Hanoi press conference on Sunday night.

“I tell you what, I don't know about you, but I'm going to go to bed,” the 80-year-old commander-in-chief said as he stepped backstage. Jean-Pierre’s decision to cut Biden’s press conference in Vietnam short on Sunday night came amid rumors and reports that White House staffers are actively trying to limit the president’s time with the press.

