Embattled Fox News Agrees to Hand Over Extra Documents to Smartmatic in $2.7 Billion Defamation Case

Embattled network Fox News has agreed to hand over additional documents found in the Dominion Voting Systems case to Smartmatic for their lawsuit against the network, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Smartmatic's lawsuit marked the second defamation case from a voting systems company the conservative network faced over claims made on its program in regard to the 2020 presidential election.

The move came followed shortly after Fox News settled with Dominion for $787.5 million — and the ousting of longtime host Tucker Carlson, who had derogatory and explicit messages about network executives exposed during discovery.