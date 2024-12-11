Carmen Bryan Launches 'Rapist' Attack on Jay-Z after Bombshell Lawsuit — Years After She Fell Pregnant With His Baby During Fling That Last Nearly a Decade

Jay-Z quickly responded to the allegations after his name was added to the lawsuit, which was originally filed in October, but filed again to include the rapper's name.

In a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram, the 99 Problems rapper slammed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing alleged victims of Diddy, for his "demand letter."

The rapper wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!

"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."