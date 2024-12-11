Carmen Bryan Launches 'Rapist' Attack on Jay-Z after Bombshell Lawsuit — Years After She Fell Pregnant With His Baby During Fling That Last Nearly a Decade
Carmen Bryan has launched a "rapist" attack on Jay-Z after the rapper was accused of "raping a 13-year-old girl at an afterparty in 2000" in a bombshell lawsuit filed on Sunday.
Bryan allegedly fell pregnant with the rapper's baby during a nine-year affair while she was dating his rival in the music industry, Nas, but she sadly suffered a miscarriage, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Bryan, 52, shared a post on Instagram that said: "These days people don't defend what is right, they defend who they like! And that's why we call you 'groupie'".
In another post, she also pointed out the rapper’s lyrics in his feature on Kanye West’s song Monster – threatening to “r--- and pillage your village, women, and children”.
Bryan previously worked as an executive assistant in the record industry and had a long-term affair with Jay-Z, which went on from 1995 to 2004.
She was also dating rapper Nas at the time but sadly miscarried.
The affair continued even when she was engaged to Nas, whom she welcomed a daughter named Destiny with in 1994.
The affair came to an end after Bryan was "disgusted" over Jay-Z rapping about their sex life on the song Super Ugly.
In her memoir, It's No Secret, Bryan wrote about the moment she told Nas about the lengthy affair with Jay-Z.
She wrote: "Nas, it’s true. The rumors are true. I have been seeing Jay-Z."
Back in 2017, Bryan admitted in an interview that she fell pregnant with Jay-Z's baby, which she later miscarried.
She said: "I believe I was three months, it was the first trimester. It wasn't anything crazy, it wasn't planned. It wasn't like, 'Oh, we are going to have this baby.'"
She also revealed she told Jay-Z about the pregnancy after the miscarriage.
On Sunday night, news broke about the lawsuit filed against Jay-Z that claimed the rapper "raped a 13-year-old girl with Sean 'Diddy' Combs."
The victim claimed in the lawsuit she was trying to gain entry to the event and spoke to a limo driver who worked for Combs, who then allegedly took her to a house party.
She claimed she started to get lightheaded after drinking a cocktail, alleging Combs, Jay-Z, and a female celebrity referred to as "Celebrity B" surrounded her as she lay down in a bedroom.
The accuser claimed Combs threw her toward a wall, then on the bed, after which Jay-Z was alleged to have started stripping her as she grew "more and more disoriented".
She claimed he "vaginally raped her, while Combs and Celebrity B watched".
Jay-Z quickly responded to the allegations after his name was added to the lawsuit, which was originally filed in October, but filed again to include the rapper's name.
In a lengthy statement on his Roc Nation Instagram, the 99 Problems rapper slammed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who is representing alleged victims of Diddy, for his "demand letter."
The rapper wrote: "What he had calculated was the nature of these allegations and the public scrutiny would make me want to settle. No sir, it had the opposite effect! It made me want to expose you for the fraud you are in a VERY public fashion. So no, I will not give you ONE RED PENNY!!
"These allegations are so heinous in nature that I implore you to file a criminal complaint, not a civil one!! Whomever would commit such a crime against a minor should be locked away, would you not agree? These alleged victims would deserve real justice if that were the case."
Bryan isn't the only one speaking out amid the bombshell lawsuit — his alleged "secret son" spoke out in a new interview about the rapper's relationship with his late mother.
In the interview, he discussed how Jay-Z is allegedly avoiding taking a paternity test because his mother, who passed away following back-to-back heart attacks, was "underage" during their romance.