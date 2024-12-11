Schoolboy, 18, 'Shocked Beyond Belief' After He’s Jailed for YEAR in Hellish UAE Prison after Having Consensual Sex With Girl, 17, During 'Vacation Romance'

An 18-year-old boy sentenced to a year in a Dubai prison for sex with a minor, says he is frightened for his life.

The teen met and had consensual relations with a 17-year-old girl while on vacation in the UAE - RadarOnline.com has learned. Marcus Fakana from London was visiting the foreign paradise with his family, when he met and had sex with the teen, also from London.

The girl has since turned 18, but Fakana has yet to be released.