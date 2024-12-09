Shamed Conor McGregor 'Flees Ireland for Dubai' with Family Amid Fallout From Nikita Hand Rape Case Loss and Massive Brand Backlash

McGregor, his partner Dee Devlin and their children intend to have an extended holiday in the Gulf.

A number of informed legal sources said the disgraced fighter is planning to stay there for a while until the fallout from the civil action, which found he brutally raped the hair colourist in a Dublin hotel, calms down.

McGregor has vowed to appeal the High Court jury's decision to clear his name.

But insiders believe McGregor is considering quitting Ireland for good and has told friends he is thinking of a move back to the U.S. where he still has a massive fan base, despite the Irish court decision going against him.