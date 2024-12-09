Shamed Conor McGregor 'Flees Ireland for Dubai' with Family Amid Fallout From Nikita Hand Rape Case Loss and Massive Brand Backlash
Conor McGregor fled Ireland to Dubai after losing his Nikita Hand sex assault civil action and may eventually relocate to the U.S, it has been claimed.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal the UFC star, 36, has suffered a brand backlash in wake of his court defeat, as retailers across Ireland and the UK are refusing to sell his stout and whiskey brands, and his face has been removed from gyms which in the past considered him an icon.
McGregor, his partner Dee Devlin and their children intend to have an extended holiday in the Gulf.
A number of informed legal sources said the disgraced fighter is planning to stay there for a while until the fallout from the civil action, which found he brutally raped the hair colourist in a Dublin hotel, calms down.
McGregor has vowed to appeal the High Court jury's decision to clear his name.
But insiders believe McGregor is considering quitting Ireland for good and has told friends he is thinking of a move back to the U.S. where he still has a massive fan base, despite the Irish court decision going against him.
He already owns an apartment in Las Vegas but it is understood their preference is for a move to Florida.
A source said: "McGregor has been completely rattled by the devastating fallout as a result of losing the civil case.
"He is going to appeal the verdict to clear his name. He is genuinely very upset by it all and the manner in which he feels he has been betrayed.
"But the commercial damage in Britain and Ireland has been massive with retailers refusing to sell his stout and Proper No 12 whiskey.
"However the court case has not been as damaging commercially in the U.S. where most of his fans are standing by him. He wants out of Ireland for the moment and to move back to the States."
McGregor is back in court next May for a two-week High Court commercial battle — this time against his former friend Artem Lobov.
The Russian-born fighter was McGregor's sparring partner and the master of business graduate claims it was he who came up with the original idea for Proper No 12 whiskey.
The former fighter always had an interest in whiskey and spent a number of years working on the project while travelling the world with McGregor.
Lobov says McGregor promised him a five per cent stake in the whiskey business for his work.
McGregor has reportedly already offered him $1million to settle, which Lobov is said to have refused.
The five per cent stake is worth $6million, after McGregor sold his share in the whiskey company a few years ago for $135 million.
Lawyers say the Lobov case will definitely go ahead as scheduled unless McGregor's team decides to settle it
