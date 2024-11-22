Conor McGregor Found Liable for Sexual Assault — MMA Fighter Shakes His Head in Disbelief As He's Ordered to Pay $257K In Civil Lawsuit

RadarOnline.com can reveal the MMA fighter shook his head in disbelief in the High Court in Dublin as the civil jury delivered their verdict – and ordered him to pay the victim $257,000.

After six hours of deliberating, the jury of eight women and four men found him liable for sexual assault on Friday, November 22.

The former UFC champion vehemently denied wrongdoing. During his testimony, McGregor insisted he never forced himself on Hand and further claimed she made up the allegations after they allegedly had consensual sex.

Hand claimed the horrific incident took place after a night of partying and inflicted her with severe bruises and post-traumatic stress disorder.

McGregor denied the allegations and accused the woman of fabricating the story after alleged consensual sex.

Following the verdict, Hand addressed reporters outside of the courthouse.

In an emotional statement, Hand expressed gratitude to her family, partner, online supporters, and a staff member from the rape crisis center who she said had been by her side during "this entire period", including the two-week long trial.

Hand also acknowledged her daughter, who she said "has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice."

She added: "I want to show (her) and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served."