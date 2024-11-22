Conor McGregor Found Liable for Sexual Assault — MMA Fighter Shakes His Head in Disbelief As He's Ordered to Pay $257K In Civil Lawsuit
Conor McGregor has been found liable for sexual assault.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the MMA fighter shook his head in disbelief in the High Court in Dublin as the civil jury delivered their verdict – and ordered him to pay the victim $257,000.
Nikita Hand alleged McGregor, 36, "brutally raped and battered" her in a penthouse suite at a Dublin hotel in December 2018.
Hand claimed the horrific incident took place after a night of partying and inflicted her with severe bruises and post-traumatic stress disorder.
The former UFC champion vehemently denied wrongdoing. During his testimony, McGregor insisted he never forced himself on Hand and further claimed she made up the allegations after they allegedly had consensual sex.
After six hours of deliberating, the jury of eight women and four men found him liable for sexual assault on Friday, November 22.
Following the verdict, Hand addressed reporters outside of the courthouse.
In an emotional statement, Hand expressed gratitude to her family, partner, online supporters, and a staff member from the rape crisis center who she said had been by her side during "this entire period", including the two-week long trial.
Hand also acknowledged her daughter, who she said "has given me so much strength and courage over the last six years throughout this nightmare to keep on pushing forward for justice."
She added: "I want to show (her) and every other girl and boy that you can stand up for yourself if something happens to you, no matter who the person is, and justice will be served."
At trial Hand's attorney, John Gordon, told jurors on the night the assault took place, McGregor was still furious about a fight he had lost in Las Vegas two months prior and took out his anger on Hand.
Gordon said during his closing statement: "He's not a man, he's a coward.
"A devious coward and you should treat him for what he is."
Hand required several breaks in order to get through her testimony, during which she recalled McGregor threatening to kill her during the incident.
She said McGregor put her in a chokehold and told her "now you know how I felt in the octagon where I tapped out three times" in reference to the Ultimate Fighting Championship match he lost.
Hand continued: "He let me go and I remember saying I was sorry, as I felt that I did something wrong and I wanted to reassure him that I wouldn’t tell anyone so he wouldn't hurt me again."
She said she let McGregor do want he wanted and he proceeded to rape her.
When asked about Hand's chokehold allegation, McGregor said: "It is a full blown lie among many lies.
"How anyone could believe that me, as a prideful person, would highlight my shortcomings."
A paramedic who examined Hand a day after the assault also testified, saying they had never witnessed such severe bruising on a patient before.
While police investigated Hand's complaint against McGregor, they declined to bring any charges against the Road House star.
