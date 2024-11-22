Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit as Actor's Career Hangs By a Thread
Jonathan Majors’ ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari has decided to drop her assault and defamation lawsuit against the actor, who has seen his career flounder.
According to a joint filing in Manhattan federal court on Thursday, lawyers for Majors and Jabbari agreed to dismiss the case with prejudice, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Jabbari’s lawyer, Brittany Henderson, responded in a statement: "Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process. We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.”
Henderson added said the suit was “favorably settled” but did not offer any more details. Meanwhile, Majors' camp have yet to comment.
The lawsuit had claimed "following his arrest, Majors immediately implemented an extensive media campaign smearing Grace, claiming that he was 'completely innocent,' 'is provably the victim,' that he 'did not assault her..."
Following the dismissal, Jabbari took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic quote which read: "God is merciful and kind, but even so, if you plant barley, wheat won't grown."
The latest update comes eight months after Jabbari filed a lawsuit accusing the Hollywood star, 35, of subjecting her to various incidents of physical and verbal abuse during their relationship. This allegedly included including assault, battery, defamation, and infliction of emotional distress.
Jabbari filed her lawsuit after Majors was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in connection with an incident in New York City.
During the altercation, according to Jabbari, the Creed III star hit her head with his open hand, twisted her arm behind her back, and proceeded to squeeze her middle finger until it fractured.
The movie star claimed Jabbari had flown into a jealous rage and was the aggressor and he was trying to regain his phone and get away. While Majors avoided jail time, he was ordered to attend and complete a yearlong counseling program in Los Angeles.
Despite not ending up behind bars, the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania star's guilty verdict had a huge trickled down effect, as he was dropped by Marvel Studios.
The studio had cast him as Kang the Conqueror, and had big plans for the future of the character.
Majors and Jabbari originally met in 2021 on the set of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, as the British dancer served as his movement coach.
Following his guilty verdict and the major consequences, Majors shared: "It's like you work so hard for things and then, you know, it's done.”
Jabbari would also respond during a victim impact statement, and said: “He will do this again. He will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he’s above the law."
She added: “I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”
Meanwhile, while Majors' career is on a lifeline, his love life is not as earlier this week he and actress Meagan Good announced their engagement.
Majors told EBONY magazine:: “Life is crazy - I’m crying to you - she is the most perfect, beautiful, divine (and) powerful being that I’ve ever met. The fact that she said I’m gonna run with you, I’m with it. I feel great."
