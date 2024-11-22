Jonathan Majors’ Ex-Girlfriend Grace Jabbari Drops Assault and Defamation Lawsuit as Actor's Career Hangs By a Thread

Jabbari’s lawyer, Brittany Henderson, responded in a statement: "Grace Jabbari has exhibited tremendous courage throughout this very long and difficult process. We hope that she can finally put this chapter behind her and move forward with her head held high.”

Henderson added said the suit was “favorably settled” but did not offer any more details. Meanwhile, Majors' camp have yet to comment.

The lawsuit had claimed "following his arrest, Majors immediately implemented an extensive media campaign smearing Grace, claiming that he was 'completely innocent,' 'is provably the victim,' that he 'did not assault her..."

Following the dismissal, Jabbari took to her Instagram and shared a cryptic quote which read: "God is merciful and kind, but even so, if you plant barley, wheat won't grown."