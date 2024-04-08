Jonathan Majors Avoids Jail Time for Assault Conviction, Sentenced to 12-Month Intervention Program
Jonathan Majors was sentenced to a one-year intervention program this week following his bombshell assault and harassment trial, RadarOnline.com can report, meaning the embattled actor will not face any jail time despite his guilty convictions.
Majors, 34, appeared in court in New York City this week accompanied by his attorney Priya Chaudhry and his girlfriend Meagan Good.
The sentencing, which took place on Monday morning, ordered Majors to participate in a 12-month counseling program to be completed in Los Angeles.
Majors is expected to attend counseling sessions once a week for 52 weeks during this period and, according to the District Attorney’s office, he could still face potential jail time if he fails to comply with the program's conditions.
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, the assault and harassment charges against Majors stemmed from an incident involving his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari, in March 2023.
Despite being acquitted on two of the four charges against him, Majors was found guilty on the charges of assault and harassment back in December 2023.
The trial, which lasted approximately two weeks, featured testimonies from multiple witnesses who helped shed light on the events that transpired in the rideshare vehicle where the shocking altercation between Majors and Jabbari took place.
Surveillance footage presented during the trial captured Majors attempting to evade Jabbari, prompting a series of events that culminated in Jabbari sustaining several injuries.
Although Majors denied any physical altercation, and insisted that he did not harm Jabbari, the jury ultimately found the former Marvel star guilty on two of the four counts against him.
Majors suffered several consequences in his professional career following the guilty verdict against him in December.
He was removed from nearly every Hollywood project he was previously involved in – including his significant role as Kang the Conqueror in the blockbuster Marvel franchise.
Despite maintaining his innocence in previous interviews, Majors expressed regret over the situation with Jabbari and the impact it had on his life and career.
"It's like you work so hard for things,” Majors lamented shortly after the two guilty verdicts against him were handed down. “And then, you know, it's done.”
Jabbari also appeared on Monday morning to attend her abuser's sentencing hearing. She claimed that Majors was “not sorry” and “has not accepted responsibility” for the assault and harassment against her.
“He will do this again. He will hurt another woman. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari, 31, charged in the lower Manhattan courtroom on Monday morning. “I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”
“I will not rest until he’s not a danger,” she continued. “He refuses to acknowledge guilt and take responsibility. He remains a danger to all those around him. I’ve seen his anger and he doesn’t have control over it.”