Jonathan Majors and Girlfriend Meagan Good 'Inseparable' as Actor's Exes Come Forward With Abuse Allegations
Ex-Marvel star Jonathan Majors and his girlfriend, Meagan Good, have been "inseparable" after his assault trial, RadarOnline.com has learned, recently taking a cross-country road trip before she gets back to work on the show Harlem.
Sources close to the pair said that Majors and Good have been glued at the hip in the recent weeks and took a much-needed break to drive from LA back to the Big Apple.
During the trip, the Think Like a Man actress and Majors stopped by his mother Terri's abode after she and the starlet formed a bond during her son's domestic violence trial.
Majors and Good touched down in NYC within the last week just before two of his former partners spoke out about the alleged abuse they endured from the Lovecraft Country actor in a new report from the New York Times published Thursday.
The Creed III actor and Good have been dating since May 2023, and he praised her for remaining by his side throughout his court war. Majors praised Good for supporting him "like a Coretta," the civil rights leader and the wife of Martin Luther King Jr.
Majors, 34, was earlier found guilty in December of misdemeanor assault in the third degree, recklessly causing physical injury, and harassment in the second degree in a domestic violence case related to an alleged fight between him and ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari that took place in March 2023. He will be sentenced in April and could be facing jail time.
Majors has maintained that he is innocent, declaring that he "never struck a woman" in a TV interview last month just before two new women came forward.
His former girlfriend, Emma Duncan, accused him of emotionally and physically abusing her from 2015 to 2019. Another ex, Maura Hooper, alleged that he was emotionally abusive toward her when they dated from 2013 to 2015.
"You lose your sense of worth," Duncan said.
Former colleagues also spoke with the publication and claimed that Majors had a history of volatility on the set of the HBO series Lovecraft Country following confrontations with female co-workers, which led them to complain about his conduct to the network.
Priya Chaudhry, a lawyer for Majors, said his relationships with Hooper and Duncan were "toxic" and admitted that Majors "did say hurtful things" but denied physical abuse.
"These relationships were between young drama students and all began with mutual intensity," Chaudhry said, noting that he is taking responsibility for his own part in these failed relationships and "focusing on himself, and addressing his lifelong depression."
As for his conduct on-set, she added, "Mr. Majors is a method actor, well-respected for his ability to immerse himself in character. Countless female producers, co-stars, and members on set can attest to his professionalism."