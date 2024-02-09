Jonathan Majors and Girlfriend Meagan Good 'Inseparable' as Actor's Exes Come Forward With Abuse Allegations

During the trip, the Think Like a Man actress and Majors stopped by his mother Terri's abode after she and the starlet formed a bond during her son's domestic violence trial.

Majors and Good touched down in NYC within the last week just before two of his former partners spoke out about the alleged abuse they endured from the Lovecraft Country actor in a new report from the New York Times published Thursday.

The Creed III actor and Good have been dating since May 2023, and he praised her for remaining by his side throughout his court war. Majors praised Good for supporting him "like a Coretta," the civil rights leader and the wife of Martin Luther King Jr.