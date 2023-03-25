Jonathan Majors Arrested In NYC Over Alleged Assault, Actor Denies Attack

Jonathan Majors was arrested in New York earlier today over an alleged assault, but the actor has denied the claims, RadarOnline.com has learned. Law enforcement sources said Majors was booked on Saturday morning on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment.

Police responded to a call around 11 AM. The woman said Majors had physically assaulted her after the two got into an argument. TMZ reported the alleged victim had visible injuries. The outlet said police saw a laceration "behind her ear, redness and marks to her face."

The woman was transported to a local hospital. She is reportedly in stable condition. Majors was arrested after police determined there was enough evidence for probable cause. The Lovecraft County star has since been released from custody.

Sources claim the alleged victim is Majors' girlfriend. The two were reportedly returning home from a bar in Brooklyn. An insider claimed the girlfriend told police that she saw Majors receive a text from another woman. She said she asked him about the message which led to a confrontation. The girlfriend told police Majors grabbed her hand and slapped her. She said he later put his hands around her neck. The girlfriend was dropped off at one location while Majors slept at another spot. The woman called the police the following morning.

Majors, via his rep, denied he had assaulted the woman. They said, “He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up." Majors has been riding high the past couple of months. The actor has starred in both the sequel to Ant-Man and Creed III with Michael B. Jordan.

The actor was recently at the Sundance Film Festival where his bodybuilding drama Magazine Dreams received rave reviews. The Hollywood Reporter announced this week the film would be released on December 8, 2023 — likely in hopes Majors would be nominated for the drama.

Deadline raved about the project writing, "Jonathan Majors is a revelation. It’s difficult to take your gaze off of him. The character demands it and the audience will be transfixed by him. ... There are plenty of films on male loneliness, but there’s something about his mannerisms and even vocal intonation that I haven’t seen many Black actors get to portray." Entertainment Weekly wrote, "Majors is impossible to look away from: a man who desperately needs the world to see him — and if they refuse, to feel his pain." Recently, it was announced Majors would be playing NBA legend Dennis Rodman in an upcoming film.

Majors has no public history of legal issues. The actor has kept his personal life extremely private.