Jonathan Majors Dating Meagan Good as He Continues to Fight Against Abuse Allegations in Court
Creed 3 actor Jonathan Majors has started dating Meagan Good as he continues to face the legal blowback for the alleged domestic incident between him and his previous partner, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Sources told TMZ that Majors and Good had gotten close over the last several weeks. The insider claimed that their relationship is "fairly new."
One witness also said the two were spotted at the Alama Drafthouse in L.A. last weekend, seeing a movie together.
It's still unclear how serious the relationship between the two actors is or how long they have been in contact with one another prior to their public outings.
Majors has been busy dealing with legal issues after being arrested for allegedly slapping his ex-girlfriend in the back of a taxi in New York City in March.
The Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania actor currently faces three counts of attempted assault as well as assault, one count of aggravated harassment, and a separate count of harassment.
His lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, has stood by her client's innocence, providing several surveillance videos and text messages between Majors and his ex to have the charges dropped. However, the New York District Attorney decided to proceed with the case, and the 33-year-old actor appeared virtually during the status conference proceedings earlier this week.
Majors could face up to 12 months in jail or three years probation if he is found guilty.
Chaudhry had gone on to call the entire case a "racist witch hunt," claiming, "When Mr. Majors showed a white police officer the injuries the woman caused him, the white officer got in Mr. Majors' face and taunted him, saying that if the officer were to slap Mr. Majors, the officer wouldn't break his finger."
Since his arrest, the Marvel actor has been dropped from several projects and ad campaigns. He is no longer set to star in the upcoming film, The Man in My Basement, as well as an Otis Redding biopic currently in the works.
Major's PR firm, The Lede Company, "stepped away" from working with the actor, and his management company, Entertainment 360, dropped him as a client.
He is still set to star as Kang in several upcoming Marvel/Disney projects, such as Loki and Avengers: Kang Dynasty.
