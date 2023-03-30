Jonathan Majors Reveals Texts From His Alleged Victim After Arrest: ‘I Love You'

Majors’ attorney Priya Chaudhry released the texts between the actor and his girlfriend. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, over the weekend, the Creed III star was taken into custody after his partner accused him of physically assaulting her.

Jonathan Majors believes a series of text messages his alleged victim sent him following his arrest back up his claim he never assaulted her, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Another source said the alleged victim claimed Majors had put her hands around her beck. Officers noted they observed a laceration “behind her ear, redness and marks to her face."

Sources said the two got into a fight in a taxi after Major’s girlfriend saw a text from another woman. Police were called by the alleged victim. She told police that Majors had grabbed her hand and slapped her.

Majors’ rep, denied the Lovecraft Country star assaulted the woman. They said, “He's done nothing wrong. We look forward to clearing his name and clearing this up."

She added, “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

In the text released, the alleged victim wrote after Majors was arrested , “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries and they knew we had a fight.”

Later, she said, “They just called me again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.”

She told Majors that she told the strangulation charge should be removed immediately. “I know you have the best team and there’s nothing to worry about. I just want you to know that I’m doing all I can my end. I also said to tell the judge to know that the origin of the call was to do with me collapsing and passing out and your worry as my partner due to our communication prior. Our of care. She promised all will be relayed.”