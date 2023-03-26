Jonathan Majors' Legal Team Aims To Have Assault Charges 'Dropped' After Providing 'Video Evidence' To New York DA

Creed III star Jonathan Majors and his legal team have begun their counterattack on the recent domestic abuse charges. As RadarOnline previously reported, Majors was arrested in New York City after the cops were called to handle a "domestic dispute" involving the actor and a 30-year-old woman.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The Marvel star hired New York criminal defense attorney Priya Chaudhry a day after he was taken into custody. Chaudhry previously defended Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Jen Shah in a criminal case where the BRAVO star was accused of fraud. Now, the lawyer is attempting to clear Major's name of any wrongdoing claiming that the defense has "video evidence" that proves her client's innocence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

"This evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations," Chaudhry wrote in a statement following the actor's arrest. "All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

According to the police, the currently unnamed victim sustained "minor injuries" to her head and neck before allegedly being taken to a local hospital. Major's legal team suggest that the actor is "provably the victim of the altercation with the woman he knows." Chaudhry called the incident "an emotional crisis" originating from the woman involved in the case. Chaudhry said, "The NYPD is required to make an arrest in these situations, and this is the only reason Mr. Majors was arrested."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

The supposed video evidence is set to be presented to the District Attorney and Major's team expects the charges in question to be dropped as soon as it is reviewed.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the NYDP, in a statement sent to The Wrap, "A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female." "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident," they continued.

Powered by RedCircle Source: Radar

Article continues below advertisement

News of Major's arrest and the seriousness of the charges levied against him left fans wondering what this would mean for the actor's upcoming projects. He is currently slated to star as the titular villain in Avengers: Kang's Dynasty reprising the role he played in both Loki and Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania. He also has a serious awards contender that just premiered at Sundance called Magazine Dreams set to make its wide release later this year.

Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.