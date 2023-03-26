Jonathan Major's US Army Ads Pulled By The Military After The Actor's Arrest Over 'Domestic Dispute'
Rising star Jonathan Majors is in serious hot water after being arrested for an alleged "domestic dispute."
The US Army decided to drop Majors as a spokesperson in their ad campaign for the time being after the actor was charged for harassment, assault and strangulation involving a 30-year-old woman in New York City over the weekend.
Majors denied any wrongdoing.
Majors has two blockbuster films still in theaters; Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed 3. He's made a name for himself in recent years starring in a number of high-profile projects including becoming the spokesperson for the US Army.
Soon after the actor's arrest, the military organization released a statement which read, "The US Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest."
"We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears," they continued. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."
Major's criminal defense lawyer, Priya Chaudhry, was quick to respond to the news of the ads being pulled.
She told the Army Times, "We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently."
According to Chaudhry’s statement, the evidence includes video footage and witness testimony which allegedly proves her client's innocence.
It's still unclear what financial impact dropping the ad campaign would have on the Lovecraft Country star — but regarding the military's investment into the recruitment ploy, the US Army paid an estimated $2.2 million for a 30-second commercial during the Super Bowl with Majors front and center.
News of the Marvel actors arrest and the seriousness of the charges levied against him left fans wondering what this would mean for Majors' upcoming projects.
He is currently slated to star as the titular villain in Avengers: Kang's Dynasty reprising the role he played in both Loki and Ant-Man 3.
Neither Marvel, Disney or Kevin Feige have commented on Major's arrest.
Majors also stars in the recent Sundance Awards favorite Magazine Dreams where he plays a bodybuilder trying to make his way into the world of Hollywood.
