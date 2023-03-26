Jonathan Major's US Army Ads Pulled By The Military After The Actor's Arrest Over 'Domestic Dispute'

Majors has two blockbuster films still in theaters; Ant-Man & The Wasp: Quantumania and Creed 3. He's made a name for himself in recent years starring in a number of high-profile projects including becoming the spokesperson for the US Army.

Soon after the actor's arrest, the military organization released a statement which read, "The US Army is aware of the arrest of Jonathan Majors and we are deeply concerned by the allegations surrounding his arrest."

"We recently released two ads in which Mr. Majors appears," they continued. "While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete."