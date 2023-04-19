Jonathan Majors Dropped From Two Film Projects After Losing Manager & Publicist Following Domestic Violence Arrest
Jonathan Majors has been axed from multiple projects, RadarOnline.com has learned, with one replacement already underway while another is no longer considering him.
It appears parts of Hollywood are turning their back on the embattled star who lost his representation earlier this week amid his legal battle.
His public relations firm, The Lede Company, "stepped away" from working with the Marvel star, as did his talent management company, Entertainment 360.
He will no longer be featured in movie The Man in My Basement, an ad campaign for the Texas Rangers MLB team, as well as an unannounced Fifth Season's Otis Redding biopic, Deadline reported. Producers for The Man in My Basement already have a replacement for Majors underway and the biopic has gone a different casting route.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to reps for Majors for comment.
As we previously learned, Majors was charged with multiple misdemeanor counts of assault and harassment in March stemming from an incident involving a dispute with his girlfriend.
The woman was taken to the hospital with "minor injuries to her head and neck," according to authorities. Majors is next due in court on May 8.
Majors' attorney Priya Chaudhry said that his client "completely denies assaulting" her.
"The police arrived with the paramedics, as is standard procedure, and arrested Mr. Majors due to an NYPD protocol requiring arrest in certain circumstances," Chaudry claimed in a statement.
"On that same day, only seven and nine hours later, the woman sent text messages to Mr. Majors admitting that she was the one who used physical force against him."
Chaudry said there is proof of Majors' innocence with "video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode."
Amid the controversy, the Creed III star and fashion house Valentino "mutually agreed" that he would not be attending this year's upcoming Met Gala as one of its guests.
Majors has yet to address the matter publicly.