Jonathan Majors Dropped By Manager Weeks After Arrest, Marvel Standing By Him

Actor Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his talent manager and his high-powered publicist, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to sources close to the situation, Major’s longtime management firm Entertainment has parted ways with the Creed III star following the actor being charged with domestic violence in New York City.

Sources told Deadline the decision was due to Majors’ “personal behavior.” In addition, PR firm The Lede Company “initiated a break” from the star last month. Majors was set to attend this year’s Met Gala but agreed with fashion house Valentino to skip out. The outlet said Marvel has had zero conversations about replacing the actor in upcoming films.

The move comes after Majors was arrested last month over an altercation with his girlfriend. Sources said the couple got into a fight in a taxi after Major’s girlfriend saw a text from another woman. Police were called by the alleged victim. She told police that the actor had grabbed her hand and slapped her.

Another source said the alleged victim claimed Majors had put her hands around her neck. According to law enforcement, officers observed a laceration “behind her ear, redness and marks to her face." Majors was booked hours later. He was hit with criminal charges relating to assault and harassment.

“Jonathan Majors is completely innocent and is probably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows,” Majors lawyer said after the arrest. “We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently.” She claimed that “evidence includes video footage from the vehicle where this episode took place, witness testimony from the driver and others who both saw and heard the episode, and most importantly, two written statements from the woman recanting these allegations.”

A couple of days later, his attorney released a series of texts sent from the girlfriend to Majors. She wrote, “Please let me know you’re okay when you get this. They assured me that you won’t be charged. They said they had to arrest you as protocol when they saw the injuries and they knew we had a fight.” She added, “I’m so angry that they did. And I’m sorry you’re in this position. Will make sure nothing happens about this. I told them it was my fault for trying to grab your phone. I only just got out of the hospital. Just call me when you’re out. I love you.”

Later, she said, “They just called me again to check on me and I reiterated how this was not an attack and they do not have my blessing on any charges being placed.” Majors has yet to speak on the matter publicly. His next court date is scheduled for May.