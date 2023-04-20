Jonathan Majors Accuses Ex-Girlfriend Of Clubbing Hours After Alleged Assault, Releases Footage After Other Accusers Come Forward

Majors claimed he asked the driver to stop the car to allow him to leave the situation.

Further, the actor’s legal team said the footage from the club shows the woman using her right hand without issue. They claim this contradicts her claim Majors broke her finger during an altercation.

Chaudhry claimed the alleged victim went out and got drunk after Majors left her. She said the alleged victim showed up at Majors’ home at 3:23 AM.