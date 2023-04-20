Jonathan Majors Accuses Ex-Girlfriend Of Clubbing Hours After Alleged Assault, Releases Footage After Other Accusers Come Forward
Jonathan Majors has released footage of his ex-girlfriend partying hours after she claimed he assaulted her, RadarOnline.com has learned.
On Wednesday, the Creed III star’s lawyer shared photos of the alleged victim out at a club.
In addition, Majors’ lawyer Priya Chaudhry claimed her client’s driver, who was present on the night in question, will testify the actor was not the aggressor. She said the driver will claim he saw Major’s ex assault him “while she was attempting to steal his phone.”
The driver will reportedly tell prosecutors that Majors never hit the woman “in any way at any time, or even raised his voice.” Major’s attorney said the driver observed the alleged victim, “hitting, scratching, and attacking” the actor.
Majors claimed he asked the driver to stop the car to allow him to leave the situation.
Further, the actor’s legal team said the footage from the club shows the woman using her right hand without issue. They claim this contradicts her claim Majors broke her finger during an altercation.
Chaudhry claimed the alleged victim went out and got drunk after Majors left her. She said the alleged victim showed up at Majors’ home at 3:23 AM.
The lawyer said Majors’ ex entered the home and attempted to call Majors 32 times. Chaudhry said the ex-girlfriend sent angry text messages and threatened to take her own life.
Chaudhry said Majors arrived home at 11:13 AM and found his then-girlfriend unconscious on the floor of his closet. The woman was reportedly half-dressed and had thrown up on the actor’s bed.
Majors lawyer claimed the woman admitted to taking “a few sleeping tablets.” The actor then called 911 and a paramedic arrived.
The actor said his ex was out of it when officers arrived. He claimed that the police officer “clearly coached her” to say that he had grabbed her by the throat.
Majors’ lawyer has demanded the D.A. and "dismiss these false charges” immediately. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Majors was arrested on March 26. He faces domestic violence criminal charges.
The video footage being released comes after sources claim multiple other alleged victims of Majors are talking to the Manhattan district attorney's office.