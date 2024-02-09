Under Oath: OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Reveals New Witnesses to Be Called as Part of Defense in Murder Trial
OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney presented four new witnesses to the court to aid in her murder trial just days before she pleaded not guilty to an additional charge of interception of wire communications related to her boyfriend's killing in April 2022.
In court docs submitted Jan. 31 and obtained by RadarOnline.com, the former social media sensation who claimed she acted in self-defense during the fatal stabbing of Christian "Toby" Obumseli listed the names of John Paul Salib, and Emmanuel Parris, both of whom are from Canada.
Margarita Guitierrez, from MB 2 Liquor Wine & Beer in Miami, Florida, and Arthur Cup from Illinois were among the new names.
Last November, she submitted an updated Expert Witness List which included Dr. John V. Marraccini.
Marraccini is a longtime pathologist with over two decades of experience based in South Miami. He is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, per online records.
Clenney pleaded not guilty to a second-degree murder charge last year and has been in custody in Miami since she was extradited from Hawaii.
Prosecutors have said Obumseli's death was the tragic end to "a tempestuous and combative relationship" that began in November 2020.
Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, claimed that Obumseli was abusive while his family said that she was the aggressor.
Clenney alleged that she threw the knife from 10 feet away during a dispute that fateful day, while the Medical Examiner's Office revealed Obumseli suffered from a knife wound three inches deep which potentially indicated a forceful push at a closer distance.
As we previously reported, Clenney and her team have been working to get a "demonstrative" video by their knife-throwing expert submitted into evidence at trial.
However, they have been facing pushback from the prosecution which argued that it was not included in any of the pleadings, nor had it been provided to the State.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Lawyers for Clenney have since entered a not guilty plea on her behalf after she was charged with one count of interception of wire or electronic communication and unauthorized access or excessive access to a computer.
Clenney's parents, Kim Dewayne and Deborah Clenney, were also arrested for allegedly trying to break into the victim's laptop.
"We're extremely surprised and very concerned about the arrest of the Clenney family; this could be an example of prosecutorial overreach and misconduct," Courtney's attorneys said.
"It appears excessive in that the family is now confined in jail awaiting an extradition hearing on what may be an attempt to manipulate media headlines and discredit them before Thursday's scheduled hearing on a gag order in the case ... We believe the Clenney family has been targeted with some trumped up charges to discredit them in the press and make their lives miserable."