OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Parents Arrested for Potential 'Evidence Tampering' in Daughter's Murder Case: Report
Courtney Clenney's parents have found themselves in hot water as their daughter fights a second-degree murder charge for the death of her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, in April 2022, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clenney's father, Kim, 60, and mother, Deborah, 57, were arrested at their Austin, Texas, home Tuesday on suspicion of evidence tampering, insiders with direct knowledge about the situation said.
Travis County online records viewed by RadarOnline.com indicate they are facing unspecified charges. It is claimed they were taken into custody in Travis County on a warrant out of Miami. They were booked around 11:30 AM, RadarOnline.com can confirm.
As for their charges, they are "OUT OF STATE Felony, Undetermined." It currently reads, "Hold for Another Agency."
According to TMZ, they are believed to be in trouble over a laptop that belonged to their daughter's late boyfriend, who was a cryptocurrency trader.
Sources said the device remained in the couple's Miami high-rise apartment after he died from a fatal stab wound following a dispute between the two. An autopsy determined the wound in Obumseli's chest was three inches deep and severed an artery.
Clenney has insisted that she acted in self-defense while his family has claimed that she was the aggressor during the couple's two-year relationship.
- LISTEN: Courtney Clenney's Frantic 911 Call Released, Model Apologizes As BF Christian Obumseli Says He 'Can't Feel My Arm' After Fatal Stabbing
- Gabby Petito's Family Eager To See Text Messages Between Brian Laundrie & Parents After Judge Rules Lawsuit Is Headed To Trial
- Casey Anthony's Parents Facing Foreclosure Again Of Infamous Florida Death Home
Her dad allegedly later went back to their place to grab her remaining belongings and found the laptop.
According to the report, the laptop had not been impounded as evidence when police first visited the residence. Sources said Kim handed over the laptop to her legal team after she gave him the password, only to find a crypto exchange on the hard drive.
Kim and Deborah are set to have a bond hearing in court Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Clenney and her legal team are working tirelessly on her defense.
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned that Miami-Dade prosecutors are loaded with videos, photos, text messages, screenshots, and bank records they plan to use as evidence against Clenney in the trial.
An amended discovery exhibit obtained by this site includes 10 videos, some of which depict her alleged "outbursts" toward Obumseli in 2022, as well as his death certificate, hospital records, and her OnlyFans business records.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
Clenney, also known as Courtney Tailor on Instagram with more than 2 million followers, raked in more than $3 million from her lucrative OF since 2020.