OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney's Parents Arrested for Potential 'Evidence Tampering' in Daughter's Murder Case: Report

According to TMZ, they are believed to be in trouble over a laptop that belonged to their daughter's late boyfriend, who was a cryptocurrency trader.

Sources said the device remained in the couple's Miami high-rise apartment after he died from a fatal stab wound following a dispute between the two. An autopsy determined the wound in Obumseli's chest was three inches deep and severed an artery.

Clenney has insisted that she acted in self-defense while his family has claimed that she was the aggressor during the couple's two-year relationship.