Courtney Clenney's Murder Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Evidence They Plan to Use Against OnlyFans Model in Court
Miami-Dade prosecutors are armed to the teeth with videos, photos, text messages, screenshots, and bank records they plan to use against OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney in the trial, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clenney has maintained that she acted in self-defense after pleading not guilty to a second-degree murder charge for the death of her boyfriend, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, in April 2022.
The former social media star, also known as Courtney Tailor, said she threw the knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away during a dispute between the two in their Miami high-rise apartment. An autopsy determined the wound in Obumseli's chest was three inches deep, puncturing an artery.
Obumseli's family insists that she was the aggressor in the couple's tumultuous two-year relationship, a claim the prosecution will be following up on with evidence.
An amended discovery exhibit obtained by RadarOnline.com cites 10 videos, some of which depict her alleged "outbursts" toward Obumseli in 2022.
Prosecutors plan to introduce 131 photographs during the trial they believe are pertinent to the case. Some of the evidence includes a fire rescue report, death certificate and hospital records plus her OnlyFans business records.
The exhibit list also mentioned police reports in Austin, Texas, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
As we previously reported, Clenney's attorney, Frank Prieto, pushed back on claims he "crossed the line" with comments made to the press as they build a defense, also accusing prosecutors of releasing "prejudicial" information to the public before the explosive murder trial begins.
In prior court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the State suggested that it "should impose sanctions on the Respondent precluding him from making any further public remarks" after calling Obumseli an "animal" and "abuser."
Prieto said the court's intervention was unneccesary while citing his own concerns and standing by his client's claims.
"With the release of each piece of information by the State, the media comments on that evidence to the public," he wrote in response. "It would substantially prejudice Ms. Clenney if the defense is unable to correct any misinformation or be prevented from explaining information that is taken out of context."
Prieto also said that remarks have only been made on materials the "government themselves made public through their unfiltered discovery disclosure that counsel initially sought to curtail."