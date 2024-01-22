Courtney Clenney's Murder Trial: Prosecutors Reveal Evidence They Plan to Use Against OnlyFans Model in Court

The former social media star, also known as Courtney Tailor, said she threw the knife at Obumseli from 10 feet away during a dispute between the two in their Miami high-rise apartment. An autopsy determined the wound in Obumseli's chest was three inches deep, puncturing an artery.

Obumseli's family insists that she was the aggressor in the couple's tumultuous two-year relationship, a claim the prosecution will be following up on with evidence.

An amended discovery exhibit obtained by RadarOnline.com cites 10 videos, some of which depict her alleged "outbursts" toward Obumseli in 2022.