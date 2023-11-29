OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Reveals Key Witness Ahead of Murder Trial
Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney revealed a witness she plans to use ahead of her murder trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
RadarOnline.com has obtained court docs filed this month which reveal her Expert Witness List includes Dr. John V. Marraccini.
He is a pathologist with over two decades of experience in his field. He is based in South Miami and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, per online records.
Individuals in that line of work typically have specialized training to diagnose medical conditions using laboratory tests and techniques.
Clenney is charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, 27, to death in April of last year in the couple's Miami high-rise apartment. She pleaded not guilty that August.
Her attorneys, Sabrina Puglisi and Frank Prieto, are both working to prove the social media sensation was a victim of abuse and acted in self-defense.
Obumseli's family, conversely, has repeatedly claimed that she was the aggressor in their tumultuous relationship. They also filed a wrongful death lawsuit against Clenney.
RadarOnline.com has since learned that Clenney and her legal team are working hard to get a massive cache of "illegal recordings" tossed from her trial.
Florida is a "two-party" consent state, meaning that all parties involved in a private conversation must consent to the recording of that conversation with a few exceptions to the rule.
At least 220 video files and 646 audio files have been obtained, detailing the arguments and fights she had with her boyfriend prior to him being fatally stabbed.
"He would get her all riled up, then record her secretly and then use it against her later and threaten to disclose it to her family members and friends," Prieto told Court TV.
There was a hearing set to address a motion to suppress those recordings this month, but it was postponed to December 15.
State Attorney Katherine Rundle said some of the recordings should be approved, citing the location where the communication took place, the conduct of the speaker, the number of people present, and other factors.
Clenney "admits knowing that [Obumseli] would record her," the docs stated. "As much as counsel for the Defendant claims on television that the evidence shows the Defendant is a victim of abuse, the reality is that the Defendant was a domestic abuser."
Prosecutors also noted the "arguments and episodes of violence" would occur in private loudly and in public. "Particularly pertinent is that many of the audio files predate the Defendant and [Obumseli]'s arrival to Miami."
Clenney remains jailed without bail while awaiting trial.