OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Reveals Key Witness Ahead of Murder Trial

RadarOnline.com has obtained court docs filed this month which reveal her Expert Witness List includes Dr. John V. Marraccini .

Former OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney revealed a witness she plans to use ahead of her murder trial, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.

He is a pathologist with over two decades of experience in his field. He is based in South Miami and is affiliated with multiple hospitals in the area, per online records.

Individuals in that line of work typically have specialized training to diagnose medical conditions using laboratory tests and techniques.

Clenney is charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, 27, to death in April of last year in the couple's Miami high-rise apartment. She pleaded not guilty that August.