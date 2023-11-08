OnlyFans Murder: Prosecutors Demand Courtney Clenney's Lawyer Be Sanctioned for 'Crossing the Line' With 'Dehumanizing' Remarks About Victim

Prosecutors handling OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's murder case want the court to punish her attorney, Frank Prieto, for "crossing the line" with comments made to the press about the victim, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in their Miami high-rise apartment in April 2022.

She pleaded not guilty and claimed Obumseli was the aggressor in their relationship.