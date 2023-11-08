OnlyFans Murder: Prosecutors Demand Courtney Clenney's Lawyer Be Sanctioned for 'Crossing the Line' With 'Dehumanizing' Remarks About Victim
Prosecutors handling OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney's murder case want the court to punish her attorney, Frank Prieto, for "crossing the line" with comments made to the press about the victim, Christian "Toby" Obumseli, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Clenney has been charged with second-degree murder after she allegedly stabbed her boyfriend to death in their Miami high-rise apartment in April 2022.
She pleaded not guilty and claimed Obumseli was the aggressor in their relationship.
His family's legal team, inversely, said Clenney was to blame and that Obumseli was the victim. A wrongful death lawsuit was also filed against Clenney by Obumseli's family in the wake of his death.
In the newly filed court docs obtained by RadarOnline.com, the State suggested that it "should impose sanctions on the Respondent precluding him from making any further public remarks."
Prosecutors noted "the persistent media attention, maintained in part by the Respondent, required the State to apply for and receive an order sealing the Defendant's arrest warrant for the days between the issuance of the warrant (August 4, 2022) and her arrest (August 10, 2022)."
Prieto was slammed for continuing to make "salacious and unsubstantiated claims" after her arrest, allegedly "misrepresenting the investigation, and otherwise attempting to create outrage to control the public narrative and bring notoriety to him."
State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle argued that Prieto has tried to sway public opinion with "inappropriate" remarks about Obumseli to paint a picture while the State has not made a public comment on the case since the original press conference last August.
The court docs said they did not believe Prieto's conduct merited the court's intervention until October 6, despite it being "wrong."
It was at that point Prieto appeared for a nine-minute segment on Court TV and allegedly outed Obumseli as a victim of "sexual battery," they claimed in the docs, making remarks that were "so unnecessary, out of line, and otherwise beyond the realm of reasonableness that the host was visibly uncomfortable."
The State claimed that Prieto has "arguably long crossed the line, whether it was the selective disclosure of evidence in 'exclusive' interviews, racial remarks made in court, or dehumanizing remarks of the victim on television."
They made note of Prieto calling Obumseli an animal while discussing the ongoing case. "Mr. Obumseli, though the family would like to paint him as a docile individual, a peaceful man, that is absurd. He was an abuser, he was an animal," he said.
The State continued to blast Prieto's conduct, noting Obumseli is "deceased and cannot testify to his victimhood." Prosecutors argued that her lawyer is attempting to "skirt the Court and judicial process to get to the public information he knows of should have known would have never been admissible" at Clenney's upcoming trial.
The State asked the court to impose sanctions on Prieto, who maintains his client's innocence, to prevent any further miscarriage of justice.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Prieto for comment.