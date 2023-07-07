OnlyFans Model Accused of Murdering BF Wants Case Resolved 'ASAP,' Attorney Says Victim Was 'an Animal' as His Family Claims She Was Aggressor

"We are mounting a vigorous defense for Courtney. Many defense witnesses that will testify she was the victim of domestic violence and that the actions she took were to save her own life," Prieto said of his client, who is facing a second-degree murder charge.

Clenney admitted she stabbed Obumseli at their Miami high-rise apartment in April 2022 but told investigators that she was acting in self-defense.

Puglisi noted that Clenney is eager to defend herself in court and reveal another side to the couple's relationship. "Especially since she's innocent in this case but she understands you have to be patient, there is a process, the system has to do what it has to do," the lawyer continued.