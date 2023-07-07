OnlyFans Model Accused of Murdering BF Wants Case Resolved 'ASAP,' Attorney Says Victim Was 'an Animal' as His Family Claims She Was Aggressor
The OnlyFans model accused of killing her boyfriend Christian Tobechukwu "Toby" Obumseli is ready for her day in court, RadarOnline.com has learned. Attorneys for Courtney Clenney, 27, said she wants the case resolved "as soon as possible."
Clenney's legal team returned to court on Friday for a pretrial status hearing, with attorneys Frank Prieto and Sabrina Puglisi making an appearance on her behalf.
"We are mounting a vigorous defense for Courtney. Many defense witnesses that will testify she was the victim of domestic violence and that the actions she took were to save her own life," Prieto said of his client, who is facing a second-degree murder charge.
Clenney admitted she stabbed Obumseli at their Miami high-rise apartment in April 2022 but told investigators that she was acting in self-defense.
Puglisi noted that Clenney is eager to defend herself in court and reveal another side to the couple's relationship. "Especially since she's innocent in this case but she understands you have to be patient, there is a process, the system has to do what it has to do," the lawyer continued.
Clenney's legal troubles have mounted in recent months. RadarOnline.com previously reported on how the father of her late boyfriend sued her for negligence under Florida's wrongful death law, seeking damages over $50,000, including pain and suffering, past and future loss of support and services, medical care and funeral arrangement expenses.
With a trial looming, Prieto said they will show how their client was allegedly the victim in the relationship, while his family has repeatedly denounced those claims and argued that Obumseli had suffered domestic abuse at the hands of Clenney.
"Mr. Obumseli, though the family would like to paint him as a docile individual, a peaceful man, that is absurd. He was an abuser, he was an animal," Prieto told Court TV on Thursday.
The former online sensation, who raked in more than $3 million from OnlyFans between 2020 and last August, has been in pre-trial detention since 2022 following her arrest.
Clenney is currently being held in a Miami-Dade jail while she awaits trial, which her legal team said is unlikely will start this year.
RadarOnline.com exclusively reported that Clenney celebrated her 27th birthday behind bars. Inmates had a breakfast menu consisting of oranges, waffles, ham, grits, and milk that day. Insiders told us cooks were serving a chicken patty, white rice, black beans, carrots, and bread for dinner.
Obumseli's brother, Jeffrey, previously shared a statement addressing the case, revealing his loved ones felt Clenney was at fault.
"We have every reason to believe that his death was the result of unwarranted and unprovoked violence. We want to see that justice is served," it read. "With family, you may not agree with every action or statement made, but it is my duty to zealously fight for my brother. No family should have to go through what we are experiencing."