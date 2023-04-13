OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Sued By Family Of Slain Boyfriend For Funeral Expenses As She Fights Second-Degree Murder Charge

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been hit with a bombshell by the estate of her late boyfriend Christian Obumseli demanding she pays damages for his alleged murder, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the estate of Christian Obumseli is suing Clenny for negligence. The suit added the owner of the building where Obumseli was allegedly murdered and the security team for the condo as defendants.