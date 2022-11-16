OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Earned $3 MILLION Before Fatally Stabbing BF Christian Obumseli

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney earned more than $3 million from the platform, and prosecutors claim it makes her a flight risk who should remain behind bars pending trial for the murder of her boyfriend, Christian Tobechukwu "Toby" Obumseli, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Clenney — known by the name Courtney Tailor on OnlyFans — made $327,221 through August of this year, having previously raked in $1,806,003 from the subscription service in 2021 and $966,692 in 2020.