OnlyFans Murder Case: GRAPHIC Newly Released Photos Show Courtney Clenney Drenched In Blood Moments After Her Arrest

Disturbing images released by the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office and obtained by RadarOnline.com depict the moments after her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli, was fatally stabbed following a dispute in their ritzy Miami high-rise condo back in April.

Clenney insisted she took action in self-defense while Obumseli's loved ones have claimed she was the aggressor in their tumultuous relationship and should face justice.

Photos captured at the scene of terror show her once-white pants almost fully stained with blood, as well as the serrated knife used that fateful day.