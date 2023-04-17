Courtney Clenney's Birthday Meal Behind Bars: What OnlyFans Model Will Be Served As She Awaits Trial On Second-Degree Murder Charge
Courtney Clenney will be celebrating her 27th birthday behind bars as she awaits trial on a charge of second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of her boyfriend, Christian Obumseli.
The former OnlyFans model will be turning another year older on Friday, which comes several months after she was booked in August 2022.
Clenney was arrested in Hawaii last summer. She was later extradited to Florida, where she has since been in custody at Miami-Dade County jail.
To kick off her big day, RadarOnline.com has exclusively learned that Clenney will be offered a breakfast menu consisting of oranges, waffles, ham, grits, and milk.
For dinner, cooks are serving a chicken patty, white rice, black beans, carrots, and bread.
Inmates can wash their meals down with a fruit drink that will also be available.
The embattled influencer with a massive following of two million is expected to stand trial in 2023, but a date has not yet been set.
Clenney — AKA Courtney Tailor online — has denied any wrongdoing, pleading not guilty to murdering Obumseli in their luxury Miami apartment last April while claiming that he was the aggressor and she was acting in self-defense.
She claims to have thrown a kitchen knife at Obumseli from feet away after he tossed her to the ground. Prosecutors said a medical examiner determined otherwise.
It is argued that she was the instigator in their relationship as videos obtained by the prosecutors showed Clenney screaming at her boyfriend and calling him the N-word.
As RadarOnline.com first reported, Obumseli's family filed a negligence lawsuit against Clenney as they plead for justice to be served. They believe she intentionally killed Obumseli and should spend the rest of her days behind bars.
The suit not only listed Clenney, but also the owner of the building where Obumseli was allegedly murdered, and the security team for the condo as defendants.
The estate of her late boyfriend accused the defendants of failing to patrol the building, hire adequate security personnel, and a sufficient number of guards on-site that were properly trailed.
Clenney has yet to respond to the bombshell accusations.