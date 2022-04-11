Christian Obumseli's Brother Speaks Out About 'Ignorant & Repulsive' Tweets Following Fatal Stabbing

Christian "Toby" Obumseli's brother Jeffrey spoke out about the "ignorant and repulsive tweets" from his "then-high school aged" sibling that have surfaced in the wake of his tragic death.

"We strongly disagree [with the tweets]," a statement from Jeffrey began on Monday. "However, the tweets do not diminish out demand for a thorough investigation into Toby's murder or negate the necessity for justice."

Some of said messages seem to show Christian's feelings years ago. "Can't believe #oomf thinks I talk to black girls when I don't," one tweet from 2012 read. "Black girls aren't the only [ones] who can cook in the world!" read another.