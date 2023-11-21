Courtney Clenney Murder Case: Model Fighting Prosecutors Over 'Illegal Recordings' Being Used in Trial

Prosecutors in Miami argue that Clenney was the aggressor prior to fatally stabbing Obumseli in the couple's luxury high-rise apartment on April 3, 2022, claiming these recordings illustrate a pattern of abuse.

The defense argued that it was Obumseli who was the abuser and claimed that she acted in self-defense to save her own life.

Prosecutors said some of the recordings should qualify as fair game because "arguments and episodes of violence" would occur in private loudly and in public. "Particularly pertinent is that many of the audio files predate the Defendant and [Obumseli]'s arrival to Miami."