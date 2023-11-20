Adele Had Rich Paul Sign an Ironclad Prenup to Protect Her $220 Million Fortune Before Alleged Secret Wedding: Report
Adele allegedly made Rich Paul sign an ironclad prenuptial agreement before they secretly "got married," RadarOnline.com has learned. The 35-year-old Someone Like You singer — who seemingly confirmed the sports agent is her husband — was reportedly "convinced" by her concerned friends to protect her $220 million fortune before the pair decided to walk down the aisle.
"Adele has a few trust issues, which is normal for her, but bringing up a marital contract caused some friction between them," an insider told the National Enquirer.
"She believes in love, and she says talking about anything to do with money is a sure-fire romance killer. She was right," the source added, revealing the prenup was a "touchy subject."
Despite her alleged pushback, Adele's inner circle convinced her that the agreement was crucial.
In addition to the money from the Las Vegas residency, her four albums have raked in $31 million in sales, plus an extra $34 million in digital singles. And that's before you add in the hundreds of millions of dollars she's earned from tickets for her tours, according to a report that listed out her fortune.
Then there's her tony real estate portfolio, which includes two townhouses in London valued at around $14 million and three Beverly Hills abodes totaling upwards of $30 million.
As this outlet reported, the Grammy winner and Paul, 41, also moved into a $58 million mansion that she reportedly funded last year. All in, her net worth is believed to be a staggering $220 million.
But Adele isn't the only one in the marriage with money.
Paul is a top sports agent with clients like LeBron James and has an estimated worth of $120 million. "But he's more famous now because of Adele," added the insider.
Adele did not have a prenup when she married her first husband, Simon Konecki. When the two finalized their divorce, the Drop4Drop CEO was entitled to half of everything she made during their marriage — but details about their settlement were never released.
"A prenup's signed, and Adele and Rich put it behind them... hopefully," the source said about the Hello singer and Paul.
Adele made headlines when she "confirmed" her marriage at her best friend, comedian Alan Carr's show over the weekend.
"I was at Alan Carr's comedy show in LA tonight and Adele was in the audience," someone in the crowd claimed. "Alan asked the crowd if anyone got married recently and Adele shouted 'I did!'" A second eyewitness confirmed the news.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Adele's rep for comment.