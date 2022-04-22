Adele 'Fires' Entire Creative Team In Last-Ditch Effort To Save Her Las Vegas Residency

All signs seem to indicate that the residency may happen sooner than later. Adele already hired a brand-new team.

This time, she's making sure nothing goes awry. According to reports, Adele is bringing in the big guns by replacing her old team with the boy band Take That's creative experts. Devlin — who designed Adele's sets for her 121-date tour in 2016 — will be replaced by Kim Gavin and Stufish.

Both have lucrative careers in the music industry.