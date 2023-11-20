Todd Chrisley 'Happy' With Appeal Update, 'Feels Bad' He Can't Be With Family for Thanksgiving: Lawyer
Todd Chrisley is "happy" and "pleased" with the progress of his ongoing appeal, with his attorney telling RadarOnline.com the reality star is still sad he won't be home to celebrate the holiday season with his family.
Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for crimes related to tax fraud. With their appeal case moving forward, their lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed to us that the family has been "given some hope" that the pair might be able to come home sooner than expected.
"He's pleased with how things are going," Surgent told RadarOnline.com about Todd on Monday. We can also reveal the Chrisley Knows Best patriarch "feels bad he can’t be home for the holidays with his family," but as Surgent teased, "We are working on it.”
Todd and Julie's hearing will take place the week of March 25, 2024, in Atlanta, according to documents obtained by this outlet.
We're told Savannah Chrisley, 26, "feels very satisfied" with the update. While Surgent admitted he hadn't spoken to Julie yet, he suspects she feels the same as her daughter about the news.
"Todd is happy," he shared with RadarOnline.com, adding, “We are very pleased. It’s a good sign.”
Savannah is currently with her niece, Chloe, on a tropic getaway for the holiday week.
"We are spending Thanksgiving a little different this year," Savannah told her followers. "We're not going to fake it. I wasn't going to do the traditional one we're always used to."
- 'More in Love Than Ever': Todd and Julie Chrisley Shoot Down Divorce Rumors — Bond is 'Unbreakable' Behind Bars
- Doomsday: Convicted Fraudsters Todd & Julie Chrisley Report To Prisons In Different States To Begin Sentences
- Todd Chrisley's Prison Accused of Denying Muslim Inmates 'Opportunity to Participate in Their Faith-Based Worship Services'
Thursday will mark Todd and Julie's first Turkey Day behind bars. RadarOnline.com obtained the mom of three's Thanksgiving menu, revealing what she'll be eating at Federal Medical Center Lexington on November 23.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
Savannah was first to break the appeal news, revealing she "got a call this morning and the appeals court has granted our oral arguments. So, I literally was sobbing." She gleefully explained they are "one step closer to getting mom and dad home."
"Only about 6 percent of cases that are submitted for oral arguments get accepted. So this is huge news," the Unlocked podcast host shared.
"We get to go and argue why mom and dad should be home," Savannah added. "So, God is good. Thanksgiving win!"
As this outlet reported, Todd and Julie started their prison sentences in January at two separate facilities. She was sent to FMC Lexington in Kentucky as Todd was shipped to FPC Pensacola in Florida. Despite the distance and ongoing rumors of divorce, we're told Todd and Julie's marriage is solid.
"I can assure you that in no way are Todd and Julie moving toward divorce. In fact, I can confirm that Julie is more in love with Todd today than ever," Surgent told RadarOnline.com. "Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of binding people together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve. There is something about experiencing painful and difficult times together that just has a way of forging a bond that is unbreakable."