Todd Chrisley 'Happy' With Appeal Update, 'Feels Bad' He Can't Be With Family for Thanksgiving: Lawyer

Todd Chrisley is "happy" and "pleased" with the progress of his ongoing appeal, with his attorney telling RadarOnline.com the reality star is still sad he won't be home to celebrate the holiday season with his family.

Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for crimes related to tax fraud. With their appeal case moving forward, their lawyer, Jay Surgent, revealed to us that the family has been "given some hope" that the pair might be able to come home sooner than expected.