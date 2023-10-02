'More in Love Than Ever': Todd and Julie Chrisley Shoot Down Divorce Rumors — Bond is 'Unbreakable' Behind Bars
Todd and Julie Chrisley's marriage is more solid than ever, with the couple's attorney telling RadarOnline.com that the distance behind bars has only made their love stronger.
The Chrisley Knows Best couple is serving time in separate prisons after being convicted of fraud. This outlet is told the rumors that Julie is done with Todd and their marriage are false and couldn't be further from the truth.
"I can assure you that in no way are Todd and Julie moving toward divorce. In fact, I can confirm that Julie is more in love with Todd today than ever," the pair's lawyer, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com exclusively.
Referencing all that Todd and Julie have overcome as a couple, he explained, "Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of binding people together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve. There is something about experiencing painful and difficult times together that just has a way of forging a bond that is unbreakable."
Their lawyer also revealed one of Julie's biggest concerns in prison is her husband's welfare.
"Julie desperately misses Todd. She makes statements like she wishes she could just be there to make sure he is eating or wishes she could just check on him and make sure he is okay," Surgent revealed, adding that the same goes for the family's patriarch.
"In the same regard, Todd is madly in love with Julie. His first questions on each call are about her and her wellbeing."
Divorce rumors swirled after outlets reported that Julie was done with Todd and their 27-year marriage.
"Julie's in a stronger position on the inside of prison than outside, and her mind's made up. She's through with him," a source told National Enquirer.
It was also reported that Julie hired legal counsel to draw up divorce papers — another accusation we're told is incorrect.
Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, recently addressed the allegations.
"No, my mother has not hired counsel. If she did, it would have gone through me," she said earlier this month. "So, that whole story is a lie. It's just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies. And it's just absolutely insane."
Savannah recently experienced heartbreak of her own. Her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles died on Saturday, September 23, after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in Nashville.
Todd and Julie broke their silence about his tragic passing, with their attorney telling RadarOnline.com, they are "absolutely heartbroken."
"Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable," the statement read.