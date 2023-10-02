Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

BREAKING NEWS
Home > Exclusives > Todd Chrisley
Exclusive

'More in Love Than Ever': Todd and Julie Chrisley Shoot Down Divorce Rumors — Bond is 'Unbreakable' Behind Bars

todd chrisley julie prisons can communicate sentence fraud
Source: MEGA

The two have been married since 1996.

By:

Oct. 2 2023, Published 5:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Todd and Julie Chrisley's marriage is more solid than ever, with the couple's attorney telling RadarOnline.com that the distance behind bars has only made their love stronger.

The Chrisley Knows Best couple is serving time in separate prisons after being convicted of fraud. This outlet is told the rumors that Julie is done with Todd and their marriage are false and couldn't be further from the truth.

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley prison christmas menu
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie are more in love than ever.

"I can assure you that in no way are Todd and Julie moving toward divorce. In fact, I can confirm that Julie is more in love with Todd today than ever," the pair's lawyer, Jay Surgent, told RadarOnline.com exclusively.

Referencing all that Todd and Julie have overcome as a couple, he explained, "Tragedy and pain, suffering and hardship, have a way of binding people together in ways that triumph and victory are unable to achieve. There is something about experiencing painful and difficult times together that just has a way of forging a bond that is unbreakable."

Article continues below advertisement
todd chrisley prison cleaning toilets job
Source: MEGA

Todd and Julie have been in separate prisons since January.

Their lawyer also revealed one of Julie's biggest concerns in prison is her husband's welfare.

"Julie desperately misses Todd. She makes statements like she wishes she could just be there to make sure he is eating or wishes she could just check on him and make sure he is okay," Surgent revealed, adding that the same goes for the family's patriarch.

"In the same regard, Todd is madly in love with Julie. His first questions on each call are about her and her wellbeing."

Article continues below advertisement

Divorce rumors swirled after outlets reported that Julie was done with Todd and their 27-year marriage.

"Julie's in a stronger position on the inside of prison than outside, and her mind's made up. She's through with him," a source told National Enquirer.

MORE ON:
Todd Chrisley
todd julie chrisley how they are spending last weeks prisons
Source: MEGA

Julie has not hired legal counsel to draw up divorce papers.

Article continues below advertisement

It was also reported that Julie hired legal counsel to draw up divorce papers — another accusation we're told is incorrect.

Their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, recently addressed the allegations.

"No, my mother has not hired counsel. If she did, it would have gone through me," she said earlier this month. "So, that whole story is a lie. It's just unfortunate that we live in a world that wants to tear families apart and wants to spew hate and lies. And it's just absolutely insane."

Savannah recently experienced heartbreak of her own. Her ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles died on Saturday, September 23, after his motorcycle crashed into a vehicle in Nashville.

Article continues below advertisement
savannah chrisley fiance nic kerdiles dead autospy results
Source: @savannahchrisley/Instagram

Savannah and Nic ended their engagement in 2020.

Todd and Julie broke their silence about his tragic passing, with their attorney telling RadarOnline.com, they are "absolutely heartbroken."

"Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable," the statement read.

Advertisement

DAILY. BREAKING. CELEBRITY NEWS. ALL FREE.

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 Radar Media Group LLC. RADAR and RADARONLINE are registered trademarks. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.