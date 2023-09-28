'Absolutely Heartbroken': Todd and Julie Chrisley Break Silence on Nic Kerdiles' Death
Todd and Julie Chrisley are "going to miss" Nic Kerdiles, with their attorney, Jay Surgent, telling RadarOnline.com the couple is "totally broken up" about his unexpected passing.
The Chrisley Knows Best pair learned about Kerdiles' death behind bars while serving their sentences for fraud.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal that Todd and Julie believe "life is so unfair," with their lawyer telling us that Kerdiles was more like family — even after his engagement to their daughter, Savannah Chrisley, ended in 2020.
Not only did they appreciate the aspects he brought to the family, but Kerdiles also contributed to the reality show — memories they will keep close during their lifetime.
"Nic was a treasured friend of the entire. Almost like a member of the family. Adored and loved completely by both Todd and Julie and, of course, Savannah. They will miss him forever because he was irreplaceable," Surgent's statement to RadarOnline.com read.
As this outlet reported, Kerdiles was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Nashville. The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that his autopsy was completed and his body was released.
We were told the ex-NHL player's official cause of death would be revealed pending toxicology results, which could take up to 8-10 weeks. Kerdiles' remains are already at the funeral or the cremation center of his family's choice just two days after his sudden death.
- Savannah Chrisley's Pals 'Not Surprised' if She Offers to Help With Ex Nic Kerdiles' Funeral Costs: 'She Has a Big Heart'
- 'Devastated' Savannah Chrisley Taking Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Death 'Hour by Hour': 'It's Such a Shock'
- 'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Savannah Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Following His Tragic Death
Sources close to Savannah revealed they "wouldn't be surprised" if she offered to help with service costs, insisting she has "a big heart" and it's not out of character for her.
Savannah and Kerdiles were engaged in December 2018 but called off wedding plans in 2020. Despite their breakup, the two remained tight.
She addressed Kerdiles' death on social media, paying homage with a collection of memories from their life together.
"I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone," Savannah wrote.
Visit the all-new RADAR SPORTS for all the on and off-field activities of the biggest names in the games.
She also shared that Kerdiles has been there for her during her darkest times, even after their breakup. In the comment section of her tribute, the reality star revealed her ex was with her when she took her father to prison.
"Some things aren’t supposed to last forever, some things come into our life for a season, and our season was precious, it was special, and I am and will always be a better person because I knew you, because I loved you and was loved by you. Thank you for our season," Savannah ended her heartfelt post.
Kerdiles was only 29 years old.