'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Savannah Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Following His Tragic Death

After receiving the heartbreaking news, Savannah took to her Instagram to express her anguish and commemorate her time with Nic.

The reality TV star shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the former couple holding one another on a sandy beach.

"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today… I miss and love you. I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you,'" Savannah wrote. "Please send me a sign that you're ok … maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe ... Or pasta with white sauce … or maybe even your favorite carrot cake."

The reality star concluded her heartfelt tribute by expressing her anticipation of being reunited with Kerdiles in the afterlife,

"We loved hard … and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."