'Chrisley Knows Best' Star Savannah Shares Heartfelt Tribute to Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles Following His Tragic Death
Savannah Chrisley, well-known for her appearances on the USA Network reality TV show Chrisley Knows Best, is now grappling with the devastating loss of her 29-year-old ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, who tragically passed away in a motorcycle accident.
The reality star took to her social media to share her first public comments on the tragic loss, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The former professional hockey player was involved in a collision at a residential area north of central Nashville, Tennessee, early on Saturday, September 23.
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department stated that Kerdiles ran his Indian Motorcycle through a stop sign at approximately 3:30 a.m. His motorcycle collided with the driver's side of a BMW, causing fatal injuries. Though the driver of the BMW emerged unharmed, Kerdiles succumbed to his injuries after being transported to a nearby hospital.
According to the initial investigation, neither driver was intoxicated at the time of the collision.
After receiving the heartbreaking news, Savannah took to her Instagram to express her anguish and commemorate her time with Nic.
The reality TV star shared a heartfelt message alongside a photo of the former couple holding one another on a sandy beach.
"Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today… I miss and love you. I'll forever save our last messages of 'I love you,'" Savannah wrote. "Please send me a sign that you're ok … maybe it'll be thru a ham and cheese crepe ... Or pasta with white sauce … or maybe even your favorite carrot cake."
The reality star concluded her heartfelt tribute by expressing her anticipation of being reunited with Kerdiles in the afterlife,
"We loved hard … and I can't wait to ride bikes along the beaches of heaven with you one day."
Savannah's brother, Chase Chrisley, also shared his grief over the loss.
Posting a snapshot of himself and Nic donning matching hats while enjoying cigars on the golf course, Chase wrote, "No words... I love you, man."
Nic and Savannah became engaged in December 2018, following a year of dating. The couple, known for their openness and respect towards one another, made the difficult decision to part ways in 2020.
At the time of the break-up, Savannah opened up about her engagement with Nic.
"When we got engaged, I feel like it was for all the wrong reasons. When he proposed, I knew it shouldn't have been happening," she told TMZ. "It was filmed, it was on TV. His family was there, my family was there. It was not the way I would want it to go down, ever."
Representatives from the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and Kerdiles' team have not been available for further information.