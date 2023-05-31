NHL Star Evander Kane Scores in Battle With Ex-Girlfriend Over Alleged $2.3 Million Abortion Deal

NHL star Evander Kane has scored a massive victory in the court battle with his ex-girlfriend over claims he reneged on a promise to pay her $2.3 million to get an abortion, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a federal court judge has ruled that Evander’s debt to Hope Parker can be discharged in his ongoing bankruptcy.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

In 2021, Evander filed for Chapter 7 listing $10 million in assets and $26.6 million in liabilities. The hockey player has earned over $50 million in his career. However, he admitted that he lost a substantial amount gambling on taking out loans to keep his up lifestyle.

Article continues below advertisement

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, in 2018, Evander’s ex Hope Parker sued him for allegedly backing out of a deal to pay her $2.3 million to terminate a pregnancy. Hope dated Evander from 2016 through June 2018. She claimed he knew she was not on birth control but they had unprotected sex.

The first time she got allegedly got pregnant with Evander’s kid, she aborted it. A short time later, she claimed Evander knocked her up a second time but she refused to have another procedure. Hope said Evander put “unrelenting pressure” to end the pregnancy, telling her it “would ruin his life.” She eventually agreed to have the procedure after Evander’s pleas. She said Evander paid her $125k.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: mega

A couple of months later, Hope claimed she was pregnant for a third time by the hockey player. This time, she refused to have another abortion. He then agreed to pay her $2-$3 million if she terminated the third pregnancy, Hope said she agreed to the deal. However, she said Evander failed to pay her when it came time.

Article continues below advertisement

Hope demanded that any judgment she was awarded not be wiped clean in Evander’s bankruptcy. He opposed her move arguing any debt should be discharged. Recently, a federal trial was held where the judge ended up siding with Evander. The order read, “[Hope] have not shown that that court should deny Kane a discharge. The court will enter judgment for Kane.” As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Evander was dealing with a nasty divorce from his wife Anna who accused him of cheating on her with model Mara Teigen.

Source: mega