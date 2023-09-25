Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Autopsy Complete, Body Released to Family

Chrisley also told her followers that Kerdiles was with her when she took her father to prison. Todd and Julie are currently serving sentences at two separate prisons after being convicted of fraud.

"Many people don’t know, they don’t realize, that when it was time to take my father to Pensacola, one of the hardest days of my life, it was YOU who came along for the trip, it was YOU who was there for me and drove me through a very dark day," she shared in the comments.

