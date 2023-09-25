Savannah Chrisley's Ex-Fiancé Nic Kerdiles' Autopsy Complete, Body Released to Family
Savannah Chrisley's ex-fiancé Nic Kerdiles' body has been released to his loved ones. The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed the news to RadarOnline.com, revealing his autopsy has been completed, and his remains are likely at the funeral or the cremation center of his family choice just two days after his sudden death. We're told his cause of death will be released pending toxicology results, which could take between 8 to 10 weeks.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Kerdiles died in a motorcycle crash on Saturday in Nashville around 3:30 AM. Chrisley's former flame passed away from injuries sustained after he ran a stop sign and collided with a BMW in a residential area, police told TMZ.
Law enforcement revealed the driver of the BMW immediately stopped to assist.
Kerdiles was transported to a nearby hospital and died from his injuries. He was only 29 years old. Only hours before his tragic passing, the former NHL star-turned-real estate broker shared an eerie photo of him on his motorcycle with the caption, "Night rider."
Chrisley released a heartfelt tribute to her ex following the news of his tragic death. The two were engaged in December 2018 but broke off wedding plans in 2020.
Kerdiles also appeared on Chrisley Knows Best alongside Savannah's parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley.
Sharing several gut-wrenching photos of their past life together, she said, "I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone."
Chrisley also told her followers that Kerdiles was with her when she took her father to prison. Todd and Julie are currently serving sentences at two separate prisons after being convicted of fraud.
"Many people don’t know, they don’t realize, that when it was time to take my father to Pensacola, one of the hardest days of my life, it was YOU who came along for the trip, it was YOU who was there for me and drove me through a very dark day," she shared in the comments.
The reality star seemingly addressed their breakup, revealing, "Some things aren’t supposed to last forever, some things come into our life for a season, and our season was precious, it was special, and I am and will always be a better person because I knew you, because I loved you and was loved by you. Thank you for our season."
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Chrisley for comment.