'Model' Inmates Todd and Julie Chrisley Set for Early Prison Release as Sentences Get Reduced

As RadarOnline.com reported, the reality stars pled not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud after a federal indictment in August 2019 on charges that they submitted fake documents to banks to secure more than $30 million in loans. Julie was also accused of using faulty statements to rent a home.

In June 2022, they were found guilty by an Atlanta federal jury.

"When you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," said Keri Farley, the Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay."