'Model' Inmates Todd and Julie Chrisley Set for Early Prison Release as Sentences Get Reduced
Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley will have fewer days to cross off the calendar as they await their release from prison after being convicted and sentenced to hard time for fraud and tax evasion, RadarOnline.com has learned.
"Without a doubt, Todd and Julie are model incarcerated individuals who received exorbitant sentences," the couple's attorney, Jay Surgent, shared in a statement.
"I believe Todd is down to 10 years and Julie is now at five years," he told Insider. Once their prison time is over, the couple will have to serve 16 months of probation.
Todd is now set for release from the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola on January 22, 2033, Page Six reported, nearly two years before his original 12-year sentence would end.
Julie, on the other hand, will get a taste of freedom after her new scheduled release from the Federal Medical Center Lexington on October 19, 2028, slashing 14 months from her seven-year sentence. She was previously set to do her time at FCI Marianna in Jackson County, Florida, but was re-designated to Kentucky.
Surgent predicted the sentences will be shaved down even more due to the implementation of new sentencing guidelines in November.
As RadarOnline.com reported, the reality stars pled not guilty to 12 counts, including wire fraud and conspiracy to commit bank fraud after a federal indictment in August 2019 on charges that they submitted fake documents to banks to secure more than $30 million in loans. Julie was also accused of using faulty statements to rent a home.
In June 2022, they were found guilty by an Atlanta federal jury.
"When you lie, cheat and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," said Keri Farley, the Special Agent in Charge of FBI Atlanta. "In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay."
RadarOnline.com exclusively learned in January of this year that some of the Chrisley kids were being considered for tell-all book deals to dish about their family, best known for starring on the USA Network series Chrisley Knows Best and its spin-off Growing Up Chrisley.
"TV bosses and book publishers are making offers," an insider said. The offers were not coming up short either, with the source claiming, "We're talking millions of dollars."
It was later revealed that the Chrisley kids are set to return to television with a new reality show.