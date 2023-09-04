Convicted Fraudster Julie Chrisley's All-American Labor Day Lunch in Prison Revealed!
Julie Chrisley's Labor Day in lockup will be reminiscent of her holiday post-prison, minus the freedom. The former reality star-turned-convicted fraudster is serving her 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky — and RadarOnline.com can reveal Chrisley's breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Monday's federal holiday, which celebrates the American labor movement, something she knows all too well now.
A spokesperson for the minimum-security prison tells RadarOnline.com that the disgraced Chrisley Knows Best star and her prison pals will begin their day with an all-American breakfast.
The menu will include biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, oven-roasted potatoes, and whole wheat bread with butter and jelly. The famous prisoner can wash down her breakfast with coffee and skim milk.
Lunch will be the highlight of Chrisley's Labor Day. RadarOnline.com can reveal the ex-reality star will chow down on double cheeseburgers with lettuce, tomato, onion, ketchup, and mustard as toppings. If cheeseburgers aren't her thing, she'll also have the choice of hot dogs — much like her life before being sentenced.
However, if Julie's chosen the vegetarian life behind bars, we're told she can pick between a soy beef or soy chicken patty. Chrisley will also have holiday cookies for dessert.
Dinner won't be as exciting for the inmates at FMC Lexington. We're told that chili and cornbread are the evening options. Steamed rice, whole wheat bread, and three-bean chili are the alternatives.
As this outlet reported, Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, checked into separate prisons on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud.
While Julie is serving her time at the Kentucky facility, Todd is in lockup over 600 miles away at FPC in Pensacola. The Chrisley patriarch was slapped with 12 years for his fraud conviction.
Despite Julie and Todd being stuck in the pen for the next several years, their family is headed back to television.
Their kids, Chase, 27, Savannah, 26, and Grayson, 17, will again star alongside Todd's mother, "Nanny” Faye Chrisley, 79, and their granddaughter, Chloé, whom they adopted, in a brand-new docuseries.
Todd's oldest children from his previous marriage, Kyle and Lindsie, were not mentioned in the press release about the new show.
According to Deadline, the new reality series, which is in development, is being brought to life by Queer Eye producer Scout Productions. The Chrisley's docuseries has not been attached to a broadcaster yet — but they are confident they will sell the series.
Never miss a story — sign up for the RadarOnline.com newsletter to get your daily dose of dope. Daily. Breaking. Celebrity news. All free.
“The time was right to share our story and we couldn’t have found better partners in Scout Productions. Their ability to balance popular culture and empathy through authentic storytelling is unrivaled and I know they’re going to find the right home for this next chapter of our lives,” Savannah revealed in a statement per Deadline. “We’re so happy to be back.”
The production company is also thrilled about the new project.
“Collaborating with the Chrisley family, who are nothing short of reality royalty, for their much anticipated return to TV is beyond thrilling,” Rob Eric, the Chief Creative Officer of Scout Productions, stated. “They’re ready to bring their signature heart and quirk back to the fans and we look forward to telling their story.”
The news comes three years after the contracts for Chrisley Knows Best weren't renewed in the wake of Todd and Julie's tax evasion indictments.