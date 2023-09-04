Convicted Fraudster Julie Chrisley's All-American Labor Day Lunch in Prison Revealed!

The holiday celebrates the American labor movement, something she knows all too well now.

Julie Chrisley 's Labor Day in lockup will be reminiscent of her holiday post-prison, minus the freedom. The former reality star-turned-convicted fraudster is serving her 7-year sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky — and RadarOnline.com can reveal Chrisley's breakfast, lunch, and dinner for Monday's federal holiday, which celebrates the American labor movement, something she knows all too well now.

A spokesperson for the minimum-security prison tells RadarOnline.com that the disgraced Chrisley Knows Best star and her prison pals will begin their day with an all-American breakfast.

The menu will include biscuits and gravy, oatmeal, oven-roasted potatoes, and whole wheat bread with butter and jelly. The famous prisoner can wash down her breakfast with coffee and skim milk.