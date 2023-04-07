Here's What Convicted Fraudster Todd Chrisley Ate For His First Birthday Meal Behind Bars

Long gone are the days of pricey birthday meals for inmate Todd Chrisley. This year, the ex-Chrisley Knows Best star celebrated turning 54 years old by chowing down on processed meat with his prison pals at FPC Pensacola in Florida after being sentenced to 12 years for fraud.

Todd's birthday was Thursday — and RadarOnline.com can reveal his celebratory dinner included two hot dogs, buns, and "catsup."