Here's What Convicted Fraudster Todd Chrisley Ate For His First Birthday Meal Behind Bars
Long gone are the days of pricey birthday meals for inmate Todd Chrisley. This year, the ex-Chrisley Knows Best star celebrated turning 54 years old by chowing down on processed meat with his prison pals at FPC Pensacola in Florida after being sentenced to 12 years for fraud.
Todd's birthday was Thursday — and RadarOnline.com can reveal his celebratory dinner included two hot dogs, buns, and "catsup."
Todd kicked off his birthday behind bars relatively healthy, with the choice of Bran Flakes, skim milk, and fruit, but he was given the tough decision to pick between a breakfast cake or whole wheat bread with two packets of jelly and margarine.
According to the Federal Bureau of Prisons' 2023 National Food Menu obtained by RadarOnline.com, the convicted fraudster's lunch consisted of fried or baked chicken. If he's gone vegetarian since lockup, his only option was a delicious prison PB&J.
His birthday lunch was paired with green beans, a garden salad with low-calorie Italian dressing, a baked potato, and more whole-wheat bread with margarine.
The menu showed that Todd ended his special day with two prison hot dogs packed in buns and slopped with mustard and "catsup."
The incarcerated reality star's sides included oven-brown potatoes, coleslaw, and an undisclosed beverage. If Todd's tummy couldn't handle the processed meat, he could have picked kidney beans instead of hot dogs.
No dessert was listed on FPC Pensacola's menu, so it doesn't look like the Chrisley matriarch ended his night with a sweet treat — unless he's spending his money at the prison's commissary.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Todd and his wife, Julie Chrisley, checked into separate prisons on January 17 after being convicted of defrauding banks out of $30 million and committing tax fraud in June.
While he's serving 12 years in Florida, she's spending her 7-year sentence at Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.
According to Todd's oldest daughter, Lindsie, he's having a blast in prison and has gained several pals inside.
"His spirits are great. He is really just embracing the process there and making the best of the process there with the people that are also there serving time with him," she explained this week on The Southern Tea. "He's made great friends. He talks about his friends there."
HBD!