Chrisley Family Set to Return to Television in New Reality Show Despite Todd and Julie's Prison Sentence

The Chrisley Family is returning to television with a brand-new docuseries focused on Todd and Julie Chrisley's children as the husband-wife duo sit in their prison cells, RadarOnline.com has learned.

Their kids, Chase, 27, Savannah, 26, and Grayson, 17, will again star alongside Todd's mother, "Nanny” Faye Chrisley, 79, and their granddaughter, Chloé, whom they adopted.

Todd's oldest children from his previous marriage, Kyle and Lindsie, were not mentioned.