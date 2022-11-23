Emotional Savannah Chrisley Prepares To Take Custody Of 16-Year-Old Grayson, 10-Year-Old Chloe After Parents' Sentencing

Savannah Chrisley was overcome with emotion while revealing the possibility of her taking custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe, hours before a judge determined her parents will face hard time for their crimes, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On Monday's episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah's voice was shaky as she talked about what her future may look like amid Todd and Julie Chrisley's incarceration.