Emotional Savannah Chrisley Prepares To Take Custody Of 16-Year-Old Grayson, 10-Year-Old Chloe After Parents' Sentencing

Nov. 22 2022, Published 10:30 p.m. ET

Savannah Chrisley was overcome with emotion while revealing the possibility of her taking custody of her 16-year-old brother, Grayson, and 10-year-old niece, Chloe, hours before a judge determined her parents will face hard time for their crimes, RadarOnline.com can confirm.

On Monday's episode of her Unlocked podcast, Savannah's voice was shaky as she talked about what her future may look like amid Todd and Julie Chrisley's incarceration.

Yesterday, a federal judge sentenced Todd to 12 years in prison with 16 months probation and Julie to seven years with 16 months probation.

The reality TV couple was convicted in June of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud while Julie was also hit with an additional charge of wire fraud.

Prosecutors said they defrauded banks out of more than $30 million.

"I don't know what my fate is. I don't know what my family's fate is. I know that the short-term is going to be really painful and really difficult and I may come home without both my parents. That's what the chances are. That's the likelihood, and that's my new normal," Savannah said during the episode, revealing how she and her loved ones will potentially spend the upcoming holiday amid the chaos going on.

"I come home Tuesday and I have custody of the 16-year-old and a 10-year-old," the Growing Up Chrisley alum continued, referring to Grayson and Chloe, who is brother Kyle Chrisley's daughter that Todd and Julie adopted.

"And we spend our first Thanksgiving not as a family. I've never been away from my family for holidays. I've never had to worry about where my parents were, if they were going to show up," she went on.

Savannah said there's a level of "guilt" within herself, knowing that Chloe and Grayson won't share that same peace knowing Julie and Todd would always be coming home.

"I think that's the hardest part, is me trying to navigate how you teach two younger children, who aren't fully developed, that yet. And how to get them to understand the circumstances, that's a really, really difficult thing," she concluded.

As Julie was spotted reemerging from her home this morning, NBCUniversal has yet to reveal what will come of their hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best.

However, their children's spin-off series Growing Up Chrisley, and Todd's brand-new dating show, Love Limbo, would be "difficult to continue" now, insiders told RadarOnline.com.

