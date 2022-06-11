Todd Chrisley Gets Surprise Visit From Daughter Savannah While On House Arrest

This is the first time Todd has been spotted outside of his luxurious Nashville home since his guilty verdict. The embattled television personality and his wife, Julie, were placed on house arrest as they await sentencing after being convicted of fraud and tax evasion on Tuesday, June 7.

"After the verdict was read, the judge changed the bond on both of the Chrisleys," legal expert Julie Rendelman said in an interview with ET. "First, they are now on home confinement although they can go out for doctors' visits and the like."

As Radar previously reported, other exceptions include attorney visits, court appearances, religious services and leaving for the purpose of employment or educational obligations.