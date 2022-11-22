Julie Chrisley Claims 10-Year-Old Adopted Daughter Is 'Suicidal' In Effort To Avoid 7-Year Prison Sentence For Tax Fraud
Julie Chrisley attempted to avoid her federal prison sentence this week by claiming her 10-year-old adopted daughter, Chloe, is “suicidal” as a result of her and her husband's prison sentences, RadarOnline.com has learned.
The shocking claim came on Monday as Julie, 49, and her husband Todd Chrisley, 53, were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in prison after being found guilty of federal tax fraud and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.
According to Daily Mail, the Chrisley Knows Best matriarch claimed the guilty verdict against her and her husband – and their subsequent sentences in federal prison – has left Chloe “suicidal," saying she “doesn't want to live if [her] mom goes away.”
“To hear your 10-year-old say she doesn't want to live if their mom goes away, no child should feel that way,” Julie told US District Judge Eleanor Ross before the reality TV star’s sentence was handed down in Atlanta, Georgia.
Although Chloe was initially Julie and Todd’s granddaughter, the now-convicted couple gained full custody of her when she was six months old after it was revealed Kyle Chrisley and Chloe’s mother could not take care of the child.
Despite Julie and Todd’s pleas, Judge Ross refused to grant leniency to Julie’s sentence, handing her 7 years behind bars while her husband was given 12 years.
“It is heartbreaking, but it has to be burdened by the defendants,” Judge Ross said during the couple’s sentencing. “I've never heard any acceptance of any crime. I've never really heard any admission to any wrongdoing or any remorse.”
“I have no reason to doubt that both Chrisleys have good hearts,” the judge added. “But I cannot ignore the greed and flamboyance in this case.”
As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Julie and Todd were sentenced to a combined total of 19 years in federal prison for bank fraud and tax evasion. The pair were also ordered to serve 16 months of probation each when their sentences are completed.
During his sentencing, Todd also unsuccessfully pleaded with Judge Ross to grant Julie a reduced sentence because she is the main caregiver in the family and is needed to take care of both Chloe and the couple’s 16-year-old son, Grayson.
Todd is expected to complete his 12-year sentence at Florida’s FCI Pensacola, while Julie is expected to carry out her 7-year sentence at Florida’s FCI Tallahassee – the same federal prison that Jeffrey Epstein's former confidante Ghislaine Maxwell is serving out her 20-year sentence.