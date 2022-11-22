Convicted Frausters Todd & Julie Chrisley's Reality Shows 'Difficult To Continue' But Not Over Yet: Sources

"The network has some episodes of Season 10 of Chrisley Knows Best that were shot prior to the trial," an insider revealed to RadarOnline.com, adding those episodes will "air next year."

As for Savannah and Chase Chrisley's spin-off, RadarOnline.com is told production for Season 4 never started after it was announced the show would be moving to E!

Todd's highly-anticipated dating series, Love Limbo, was never filmed.