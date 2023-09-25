Savannah Chrisley 'Open to Helping' With Ex Nic Kerdiles' Funeral: Source

Kerdiles was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Nashville. The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that his autopsy was completed and his body was released.

We were told the ex-NHL player's official cause of death would be revealed pending toxicology results, which could take up to 8-10 weeks. Kerdiles' remains are already at the funeral or the cremation center of his family's choice just two days after his sudden death.