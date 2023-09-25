Savannah Chrisley 'Open to Helping' With Ex Nic Kerdiles' Funeral: Source
Savannah Chrisley will assist in "any way she can" with Nic Kerdiles' upcoming funeral. Sources tell RadarOnline.com that the Chrisley Knows Best star is "open to helping" to ensure the service goes smoothly, adding they wouldn't be surprised if she offered to help pay for the cost or at least a portion of it.
Kerdiles was killed on Saturday after his motorcycle collided with a vehicle in Nashville. The Davidson County Medical Examiner's Office confirmed to RadarOnline.com that his autopsy was completed and his body was released.
We were told the ex-NHL player's official cause of death would be revealed pending toxicology results, which could take up to 8-10 weeks. Kerdiles' remains are already at the funeral or the cremation center of his family's choice just two days after his sudden death.
Savannah and Kerdiles were engaged in December 2018 but called off wedding plans in 2020. Despite their breakup, the two remained tight.
Insiders told us that the grieving reality star has a "big heart" and a soft spot for her ex, so she's willing to help in any way — whether that means with costs or even possibly speaking at the service.
She's already addressed Kerdiles' death on social media, paying homage with a collection of memories from their life together.
"I wish you could see all the people that are showing up and loving you right now. I can see that grin of yours so clearly. You left such a mark on this world and it’s so empty without you…It is impossible to believe that you are really gone," Savannah wrote.
She also shared that Kerdiles has been there for her during her darkest times, even after their split. In the comment section of her tribute, the reality star revealed her ex was with her when she took her father to prison. Savannah's famous parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley, were convicted of fraud and serving their sentences at two separate prisons.
"Some things aren’t supposed to last forever, some things come into our life for a season, and our season was precious, it was special, and I am and will always be a better person because I knew you, because I loved you and was loved by you. Thank you for our season," Savannah ended her heartfelt post.
RadarOnline.com has reached out to Savannah's team for comment.